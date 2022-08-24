Call of Duty League’s 2023 schedule reportedly leaks, revealing first Major in December, Championship Weekend in June

The next season of the Call of Duty League is set to begin way earlier than previous seasons, according to a report by Dexerto.

“Leaked internal documents” reveal the tentative schedule for the upcoming season, according to the report, which says that the first Major of the year will take place from Dec. 15 to 18 and include a Pro-Am event.

I have obtained leaked internal documents that appear to reveal the full CDL 2023 season schedule.



— Major 1 Pro-Am: December 15-18

— Major 2: February 2-5

— Major 3: March 9-12

— Major 4: April 20-23

— Major 5: May 25-28

— CDL Champs: June 15-18 pic.twitter.com/Ug8wLDnWOm — Jacob Hale (@JakeHaleee) August 24, 2022

The full schedule in the leak shows several bye weeks in between the Major events, which take place every month or so. The season will culminate with the CDL Championship Weekend from June 15 to 18, according to the report.

This would put the CDL on a way different schedule than years past, which saw the league beginning in January or February and ending in August. A major complaint from fans and players was the several months between the launch of the new game and start of a CDL season, so this reported format would alleviate that in a big way.

Major One and the Championship Weekend would be hosted by the league, while Majors Two, Three, Four, and Five would be hosted by individual CDL organizations, according to the report.

Modern Warfare 2 is set to release on Oct. 28. This would give players and teams well over a month of practice before the first Major event kicks off the season in December, while still capitalizing on the hype of the new title’s release window.