Bots in Call of Duty’s DMZ mode can now drive more than just one vehicle—and it’s already creating hilarity

Call of Duty’s monthly updates always bring new content to its current suite of games, but they also help create content for social media, in the best way possible.

Yesterday’s Season Two Reloaded update for CoD was light on content for DMZ compared to Modern Warfare 2, but one change that was made has already spread joy among the community thanks to just how funny it is.

A change was made to allow AI enemies, known as Al Qatala or AQ in-game, to drive more vehicles other than only the armored truck as before. The tweak quickly began to pay dividends, and it was shown off in a Reddit thread by a DMZ player.

In the video above, the hapless bots are having a really hard time driving a truck. The poor AQ soldier seems to have gotten stuck on a guard rail and doesn’t know how to handle it, repeatedly reversing and driving forward into a rock face.

The Reddit thread was filled with players who got a kick out of the video and also offered their own experiences with the AI in DMZ, which are a core part of the experience for the extraction shooter mode for Warzone 2, similar to Escape From Tarkov.

“No one said they can operate them well,” said one of the top comments.

Some other players lamented the change and the fact that they didn’t read the patch notes for the update since they were duped by the AI into thinking they were other players.

“I found that out the hard way,” the poster said. “Really needed loot to do a mission in Ashika, so I went to Al Mazrah. Me and my teammate kept chasing a car across half the map, just to find out it was AI.”

Well, if you didn’t know, now you know. The horrible NPC drivers in Grand Theft Auto V have some company on Al Mazrah and Ashika Island.