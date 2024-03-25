Warzone Mobile has brought the fight back to Verdansk and all around the world, carrying Call of Duty battle royale right in your pocket at all times.
Just like the regular Warzone game on console and PC, before you drop in, you need to have a plan of attack and a powerful loadout to help maximize your chances at victory. While Warzone Mobile is similar to WZ, there are some differences, mainly in how players control guns. But for the most part, your arsenal is ready to go on iOS or Android.
Here are our picks for the best loadout to use in Warzone Mobile, including weapons, perks, and more.
Best Warzone Mobile loadout
To make the best loadout, you need the best weapons. This may come down to preference in the end, but we’ve got our own favorites with some experience behind the decisions.
Best weapons in Warzone Mobile
Warzone Mobile has all of the guns from CoD: MW3, MW2, and traditional Warzone included, so feel free to try out your favorite setups. Here’s what we think are the best guns to use on Verdansk when it comes to touch controls of mobile controllers.
Best Bruen MK9 build in Warzone Mobile
- Underbarrel: Bruen Heavy Support Grip
- Magazine: 60 Round Mag
- Optic: Corio Eagleseye 2.5x
- Barrel: 23″ XRK Horizon V2
- Muzzle: Casus Brake
The Bruen MK9 is a strong contender for one of the better guns in Warzone Mobile, especially with the 60 Round Mag, which increases maneuverability. Mobility is important in BR, and this setup will hold it down at mid to long range and not slow you down too much like other LMGs might.
Best WSP-9 build in Warzone Mobile
- Barrel: WSP Reckless-90 Long Barrel
- Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensated Flash Hider
- Magazine: 50 Round Mag
- Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop
- Optic: Slate Reflector
I really like the WSP-9 for close to mid-range encounters in Warzone Mobile, thanks to its high damage output when compared to other SMGs. You may lose a few fights up close to faster fire rate guns, but I like the WSP-9 for those battles where your WSP Swarm or Rival-9 may be out-ranged.
Best equipment in Warzone Mobile
- Tactical: Smoke Grenade
- Lethal: Semtex
You can’t go wrong with the classic Smoke and Semtex combo. Smokes are great for escaping engagements where you’re at a disadvantage, and Semtex is an all-purpose explosive for damaging enemies or finishing off downed ones.
Best perks in Warzone Mobile
Warden Package
- Double Time
- Strong Arm
- Fast Hands
- Quick Fix
Of the perk packages available to choose from in Warzone Mobile (custom ones are not available yet), Warden is the most well-balanced and general package for BR gameplay focused on fast-paced action.
Deadeye and Scout are also decent picks, depending on if you prefer High Alert or Ghost in the final perk slot.