The original Warzone is a beloved entry in Call of Duty’s history, and many gamers are wondering when Warzone 3 is going to come out to reshape the franchise once again.

Activision redefined Warzone with Warzone 2.0 alongside Modern Warfare 2 in 2022, and it’s set to do it again in 2023 with Modern Warfare 3’s changes to the new game. But when is the third Warzone game coming out, and what can we expect from it?

Here’s everything we know about Warzone 3’s release date.

When does Warzone 3 launch?

Stand by for new intel. Image via Activision

Warzone 3 has not been officially announced yet, but the current Warzone will be getting an overhaul after the release of Modern Warfare 3, including a new map and MW3’s movement changes.

The changes to Warzone will be coming alongside MW3’s season one, which does not have an official release date yet either. But with MW3 launching on Nov. 10, season one should be coming sometime in the beginning of December.

Since seasons in CoD tend to release on Wednesdays, the best guess we have right now for season one’s release date is Dec. 13, 2023. This could change, but the date makes the most sense for the season since it lands about a month after MW3’s launch and comes a little over a week before the holidays begin.

Warzone 3 release date

There are no official public plans for Warzone 3 just yet. It appears that Activision will likely stick with what started as Warzone 2.0 and update it with new content from new games for the foreseeable future, such as new maps and modes.

As such, there is no official release date for Warzone 3 yet. But when plans are announced, this article will be updated with current information.

Warzone’s new map

It’s like Verdansk-lite. Image via Activision

The biggest addition in Warzone for MW3 season one is the new map, Urzikstan.

Urzikstan will replace Al Mazrah as the default Warzone map, much like how Caldera replaced Verdansk in the original game. Other maps will include Vondel and Ashika Island, and eventually, in 2024, both Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep will return.

Warzone movement changes

Do the cha-cha slide. Image via Activision

Warzone will also take on all of MW3’s changes to movement when Urzikstan and season one go live. This means movement will be faster overall and include MW3’s changes like slide canceling, the new mantle system, Tactical Stance, and a Stim that will increase movement speed for several seconds.

About the author