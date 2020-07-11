Best sniper strategy guide for Call Of Duty Warzone

These are some of the best tips that will improve your sniping skill in Warzone.

The Call of Duty franchise offers players a variety of different weapons that can be used, but one of the most popular weapon styles has always been the sniper rifle. Sniping is a well-liked in not only multiplayer but also the game’s battle royale mode Warzone.

Due to the pacing of the game, Warzone often forces the player to adapt their choice of weapon to suit their engagement with enemies. This being the case there are several things to consider before you use a sniper.

Weapon Loadout

With any class-based shooter, the choices you make when customizing a loadout before you enter the game are going to directly impact how well you do. The most effective sniper rifle in Warzone is the HRD. Due to its fast bullet travel time and lack of bullet drop, the HDR is the most user-friendly sniper available in the game.

Some great attachments to complement this weapon are the monolithic suppressor. This attachment is going to suppress the noise created by your weapon and hide your location as well as increasing the range that you can accurately shoot from.

While it does decrease the aim-down sight speed, the 26.9 barrel is another good attachment for the HDR since it will increase the range on your weapon.

To make up for the ADS speed that is lost by the barrel, use the FTAC Stalker-Scout stock. This is going to enable you to zoom in and take shots at a faster pace.

Another attachment that will give you additional ADS speed is the tactical laser. While this does give off a visible laser it is not going to be any more visible than the sniper’s scope glint that can be seen while aiming down sight.

Finally, you are going to want to ensure that you have the Focus perk on your class loadout. This is going to reduce recoil when taking damage, enabling you to fire back with more accuracy.

Due to snipers being a long-range weapon you are going to need to pair it with an assault rifle of some kind in your loadout. This is going to allow you to engage in close combat exchanges as well as taking enemies out from a distance.

Use your range

Snipers are best for picking off enemies at distance or taking down that first combat initiating kill.

To get the best sniping opportunities, you are going to want to establish some high ground over your opponents. As the one with the high ground you will see more threats in your vicinity and where you can potentially escape should you need a way out.

Houses and other buildings are going to be especially important in establishing a dominant position over your opponents. Occupying a roof of a building is also going to give you some cover to be revived should you get downed. This allows you to snipe without fear of yourself and squad being eliminated by fellow snipers. It is always good to set up mines or other explosives that will alert you when a player is trying to enter the building you are at the top of so you can change to a close-range weapon and prepare to take them on.

Ensure that you are utilizing available cover while sniping. A great thing to remember is that you should change the angle after each of your shots. This will throw off the aim of enemies who may be targeting you as well as slightly hiding your location from alerted onlookers.

When aiming down the sights on a sniper rifle in Warzone, you are going to let off some light reflecting off the scope of your weapon that can give away your location to enemies. There are multiple ways to combat this. The only way that fully solves the issue is to use a thermal scope as this will not let off any light. But in some situations, having a thermal scope is not ideal especially due to the number of players who run the perk cold-blooded which enables them to be hidden from your scope.

The best way to deal with the light let off by your scope is just to be wary of it and try to only look down sight when you are planning to take a shot on an enemy. When scouting for opponents look down the sight in small intervals so you do not draw as much attention to yourself.

When forced to scope in the open, make sure that you are moving from side to side while taking your shots. Do not be a still target for opponents to fire upon; continuous movement is going to make it increasingly difficult for opponents to hit you at range before you can fire back or find cover.

Be a good team member

In squads, sniping can be either increasingly more difficult or can be much easier. Should your squad work as a team, you will find it much easier to track down and eliminate enemies. One thing that will assist you greatly when sniping is your team’s use of pings. Pinging the enemy’s location is going to allow you to more accurately spot and target enemies as well as be wary of threats that may be approaching you and your squad.

Prioritize your targets. It is important to remember that while you may have a line of sight at an unsuspecting enemy in the distance, dealing with enemies that are heading towards your location is more important. The last thing you want to do is put your squad in danger to secure a kill or down on an enemy that did not pose any threat at the time. By utilizing pings and working as a team, you will be able to identify the targets that need to be dealt with first before continuing to hunt down unsuspecting opponents.