Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has officially launched across all platforms in all regions and with it comes a slew of players looking for the right settings. The quality of the settings will depend on the strength of your PC or how new your console is but there are certain settings regardless of the platform that can be tweaked to increase FPS.

Call of Duty professional and PC optimization specialist Mason Geroge took the time to break down all the settings for MW2 by category. By changing these settings, players should come out with the maximum FPS possible for their systems. Additional changes can be made to the settings for certain quality aspects but again will depend on how much the player’s system can handle.

While maximum FPS is nice to have, it will also depend on the maximum frames that your TV or monitor can handle. For instance, if your monitor is only 60Hz, it won’t matter too much if you’re getting 90 or 200 FPS. Regardless, higher FPS will always make games run much smoother.

Here is a list of MW2 settings to get the maximum FPS:

Global Quality

Quality presets – Custom

Render resolution – 100 percent

Upscaling / Sharpening – FIDELITYFX CAS FIDELITYFX CAS Strength – 75

Anti-Aliasing – SMAA T2X

Anti-Aliasing Quality – Low

Video Memory Scale – 80

Details and Textures

Texture Resolution – Very Low

Texture Filter Anisotropic – Normal

Nearby Level of Detail – High

Distant Level of Detail – Low

Clutter Draw Distance – Short

Particle Quality – Low

Particle Quality Level – Low

Bullet Impacts – Off

Shader Quality – Low

Tessellation – Off

Terrain Memory – Minimum

On-Demand Texture Streaming – Off

Streaming Quality – Low

Volumetric Quality – Low

Deferred Physics Quality – Off

Water Caustics – Off

Shadows & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution – Very Low

Screen Space Shadows – Off

Spot Shadow Quality – Low

Spot Cache – Low

Particle Lighting – Low

Ambient Occlusion – Off

Screen Space Reflections – Off

Static Reflection Quality – Low

Weather Grid Volumes – Off

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency – On

Depth of Field – Off

World Motion Blur – Off

Weapon Motion Blur – off

Film Grain – 0.00

These settings will reduce the amount of visual quality that the game has but will allow the player more graphic card space to account for extra FPS. For systems that are beefer, some of the settings for details, textures, and others can be bumped up to however the player likes it best.