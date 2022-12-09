In Modern Warfare 2, attachments don’t always make a player perform any better than before they were equipped. After all, it’s the soldier that makes the difference. But it doesn’t hurt to have some good tools at your disposal for a better chance at success.

For example, a good optic can be very useful when aiming down the barrel of a rifle, instead of having to use some of the bulkier, more distracting optics or iron sights available in the game. For many players, optics can be the difference between a disappointing loss or a dominant gunfight executed with perfect accuracy.

Here are the best red dot optics that you need to use to fry in your next MW2 lobby.

Best MW2 red dot optics

Slimline Pro

Screengrab via Activision

The Slimline Pro is one of the best red dot optics due to having one of the lowest profiles of any scope in the game. Boasting a thin frame and a relatively wider area to reduce clutter while aiming down sight, this optic barely takes up any space on a player’s screen while blasting down enemies on the battlefield.

Cronen Mini Red Dot

Screengrab via Activision

If you’re hunting for a more traditional, circular red dot optic to use in your matches, the Cronen Mini Red Dot provides a good combination of a clean picture along with a relatively unobtrusive frame around its simple-yet-effective green dot in the center. It isn’t as wide as the Slimline but still gives users a clean sightline on their enemies.

Cronen Mini Pro

Screengrab via Activision

With a lack of distinct features, a very thin frame, and a unique blue targeting dot, the Cronen Mini Pro is a contender for the best red dot in Modern Warfare 2. Its simplicity makes it an ideal choice for anyone who doesn’t need any of the bells and whistles that the other optics bring because, at the end of the day, all you need is to aim well and fire true.

DF105 Reflex Sight

Screengrab via Activision

Similar to the Cronen Mini, the DF105 Reflex Sight brings the positives of a thinly-framed circular red dot while also being a bit more elevated than its Cronen counterpart. This means that on many weapons, the regular iron sight will no longer be seen, making it an even better choice for visibility—especially if you prefer red dots to green.