Best places to drop in Call of Duty: Warzone

With Call of Duty: Warzone live, fans can finally jump into the battle royale action. But learning the best places to drop can be a bit overwhelming.

Much like any battle royale, certain spots in Warzone will yield better loot and weapons, as well as more interesting fights. But the more remote locations will offer the safety needed to gear up and safely make your way into the next circle.

Though either strategy is viable, there are certainly optimal drop spots to ensure a lucrative and satisfying battle royale experience.

Here are the best landing spots for Warzone.

Superstore

Screengrab via Activision

This spot is for the bold, not the faint of heart. If you get your jollies from gazing at the sea of parachutes that take over the sky, then Superstore is for you.

Since the plane’s flight path usually falls over or near Superstore, it’s likely you’ll be joined by waves of enemies looking to test their aim and warm up. You likely won’t be able to complete many Contracts unless you take all your adversaries out. But the money and loot you’ll pick up from killing them are well worth it. Plus, there are several neighboring towns and compounds you can visit on your way to the ring.

The large warehouse at Superstore is cluttered with loot. Every few steps you can find guns, ammo, and armor on the ground. This is helpful when looting, but your enemies reap the same benefits.

Unfortunately for most players, dropping in Superstore is a one-way trip to the Gulag. The popularity of this spot means that you’ll often fight for your life using only the pistol you’re spawned with. And anybody that gets a better drop than you will have weapons to gun you down with.



Military Base

Screengrab via Activision

Military Base gives a good mix of action and time to loot, making it a great spot for intermediate players. The landing spot is littered with small shacks that each offer loot and supply crates. And dropping at the larger buildings will allow you to fight your way through the hordes of players that have the same mindset.

The generous gas circles in Warzone mean that you can land in Military Base and not have to travel far to make it into the ring. So if it’s far enough from the plane’s flight path, jumping there can be a good way to get great gear without company.

Lumber

Screengrab via Activision

This wooden fortress gives plenty of cover, vantage points, and buildings to peruse. And the best part is that it’s on the outskirts of Verdansk, affording you the ability to farm up without a lot of trouble. Since there are a whopping 200 players in each Warzone match, it’ll be hard to get a location completely to yourself. But if you and your squad can take out a team or two, you’ll be able to loot in peace.

And almost every building will yield a supply crate for you to open, giving you some good weapons, grenades, ammo, and money.

This landing spot also makes Recon and Scavenger Contracts easier to complete. You won’t have a lot of competition securing a flag point or opening up a series of supply caches when there are fewer enemies around. This can help you stock up on money to pick up coveted killstreaks from Buy Stations.

This article will be updated as we learn more about Warzone.