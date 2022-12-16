The 6 best optics and scopes in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2

The Gunsmith weapon customization system, arguably the best feature in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, is best used with some experimentation. Attachments like scopes are just one part of that equation.

A good scope can make or break your loadout, depending on how you’re using the gun and what it’s being used for. Close-range scopes might not work on some guns, while other weapons could use a mid-range scope to help maximize their potential.

Since both CoD titles use the same weapons and run on the same engine, they share the same optics and scopes. But since one is a traditional multiplayer game and the other is a battle royale, different optics have their strengths and weaknesses in either game.

Here are the best optics to use in a variety of situations in both MW2 and Warzone 2.

Best optics for Modern Warfare 2

Cronen Mini Red Dot

Screengrab via Activision

You can’t go wrong with the Cronen Mini Red Dot on just about any versatile weapon, useable at close to mid-range. It’s a solid choice for just about any assault rifle or SMG.

SZ Mini

Screengrab via Activision

The ultimate optic for close-quarters engagements, the SZ Mini works well on any submachine gun or mid-range assault rifle. It’s often best to use iron sights on SMGs, especially when considering it takes up an attachment slot, but the SZ Mini is the snappiest sight you can use for CQC gun fights.

SP-X 80 6.6x Scope

Screengrab via Activision

The prime choice for sniper rifle enthusiasts, this scope offers two different magnification levels of 6.6x and 11x, allowing players the ability to strike from distances that are “quite far” but also “very, very far.”

Best optics for Warzone 2

AIM OP-V4

Screengrab via Activision

Arguably the best scope currently available for assault rifles, the AIM OP-V4 optic is easily the best scope when it comes to maintaining visibility while firing. It’s a go-to optic in loadouts for players everywhere across the skill spectrum because of this.

Schlager 3.4x

Screengrab via Activision

While it doesn’t offer as much magnification as the VLK, the Schlager 3.4x does have some notches underneath the main reticle, which will help with firing at mid-range and longer. It’s one of the favorite choices among Warzone pros and streamers.

VLK 4.0 Optic

Screengrab via Activision

The VLK makes its triumphant return from the original Warzone, where it was a staple scope to use on any of the game’s many meta assault rifles through the years. It offers supreme magnification but also has a bit of a sniper glint this time around, which gives it a bit of a trade-off.