Best M16 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty has always had a wide variety of weapons to choose from. The FPS franchise has brought in a bunch of excellent weapons (and the occasional dud that reminds you how good weapons like the M4, Intervention, and M16 were). Modern Warfare 2 has brought the M16 back and this Dot writer couldn’t be happier.

Gather around; an old man is about to tell you how to use the M16. This assault rifle has been around since the dawn of time and there’s a reason it’s still alive and well. It’s because it absolutely destroys when it wants to.

The M16 used to be a burst weapon in its hay day, and now it’s developed into the gun we all thought it could be.

Best M16 loadout and class setup in MW2

Image via Activision

Muzzle: Forge-Tac Castle Comp

Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock

Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

Underbarrel: VX Pineapple Vert Grip

Lethal Equipment: Semtex

Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

Perk 1: Scavenger

Perk 2: Double Time

Bonus: Quick Fix

Ultimate: Fast Hands

The M16 and most assault rifles always benefit from red-dot optics, however, feel free to play with whatever you find comfortable using.

The stun grenade and semtex combo is an effective way to stop someone in their tracks and stick them with an explosive device that’ll send them flying.

Dead Silence is an upgrade always worth using. It’ll keep you silent as a mouse as you’re stomping through the rough terrain in MW2, so you can sneak up on any opposition in any position.

Scavenger is a perk that can help you in any sticky situation you find yourself in. It’ll make sure you never run out of ammo, removing any stress, and keeping you focused on aiming at heads. On the same perk line, Quick Fix will get that health regenerating as soon as possible, as long as you get some kills to get it started.

Fast Hands is the perfect pairing with Scavenger. You’ll fly through ammo with this ultimate so make sure you collect as much as you can.

There you have it–killstreaks will be coming in no time. Just stay out of my lobby.