The best loadouts to use on Rebirth Island in Warzone

While Call of Duty: Warzone is well-known as a battle royale game, it also offers a couple of other smaller maps and different modes for players to jump into online—and they may be just as popular as BR, if not even more so.

Rebirth Island run-and-gun players are a different breed. While Caldera may be home to those who enjoy the larger map’s slower pace, Rebirth is all about who’s the most “cracked” gamer in the lobby.

Due to Rebirth’s smaller scale and faster pace, you need a different kind of weapon loadout to succeed in Resurgence games as compared to battle royale. That includes different perks, different equipment, and different attachments, too.

Here are the best loadouts to use on Rebirth Island.

Best Rebirth Island loadouts in Warzone

Perks: Quick Fix, Overkill, Amped

Equipment: Stim, Throwing Knife

Armaguerra 43

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Imerito 180mm Short

Imerito 180mm Short Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Imerito TA Skeletal

Imerito TA Skeletal Underbarrel: SG98 Compact

SG98 Compact Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Mags

9mm 60 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Grooved Grip

Grooved Grip Perk 1: Steady

Steady Perk 2: Quick

Kar98k (Modern Warfare)

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6″

Singuard Custom 27.6″ Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: Sniper Scope or Variable Zoom Scope

Sniper Scope or Variable Zoom Scope Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

MP-40

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Krausnick 317mm 04B

Krausnick 317mm 04B Optic: Krausnick ISO2M

Krausnick ISO2M Stock: Removed Stock

Removed Stock Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop

m1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Unmarked

Unmarked Perk 2: Quick

Cooper Carbine

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Mercury Silencer Barrel: 22″ Cooper Custom

22″ Cooper Custom Optic: G16 2.5x

G16 2.5x Stock: Cooper 45RS

Cooper 45RS Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums

9mm 60 Round Drums Ammunition: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Polymer Grip Perk: Tight Grip

Tight Grip Perk 2: On-Hand

H4 Blixen

Screengrab via Activision