The best loadouts to use on Rebirth Island in Warzone

While Call of Duty: Warzone is well-known as a battle royale game, it also offers a couple of other smaller maps and different modes for players to jump into online—and they may be just as popular as BR, if not even more so.
Rebirth Island run-and-gun players are a different breed. While Caldera may be home to those who enjoy the larger map’s slower pace, Rebirth is all about who’s the most “cracked” gamer in the lobby.
Due to Rebirth’s smaller scale and faster pace, you need a different kind of weapon loadout to succeed in Resurgence games as compared to battle royale. That includes different perks, different equipment, and different attachments, too.
Here are the best loadouts to use on Rebirth Island.
Best Rebirth Island loadouts in Warzone
Perks: Quick Fix, Overkill, Amped
Equipment: Stim, Throwing Knife
Armaguerra 43
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Imerito 180mm Short
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Imerito TA Skeletal
- Underbarrel: SG98 Compact
- Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Mags
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Grooved Grip
- Perk 1: Steady
- Perk 2: Quick
Kar98k (Modern Warfare)
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6″
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Optic: Sniper Scope or Variable Zoom Scope
- Stock: FTAC Sport Comb
MP-40
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Krausnick 317mm 04B
- Optic: Krausnick ISO2M
- Stock: Removed Stock
- Underbarrel: m1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 45 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk: Unmarked
- Perk 2: Quick
Cooper Carbine
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Barrel: 22″ Cooper Custom
- Optic: G16 2.5x
- Stock: Cooper 45RS
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 9mm 60 Round Drums
- Ammunition: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk: Tight Grip
- Perk 2: On-Hand
H4 Blixen
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Jonsson 9″ RMX
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Removed Stock
- Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 54 Round Mag
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Perk: Fleet
- Perk1: Quick