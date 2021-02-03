Best LMGs in Call of Duty: Warzone

Sometimes, you just can’t beat a big-ass gun with a really large magazine.
Sniper rifles, submachine guns, and assault rifles are the sexy options that get all of the publicity, but we're talking about light machine guns. The guns that let you hold down the trigger and fill up a building or hillside with lead.
In Call of Duty: Warzone, there are a lot of light machine guns, especially since Black Ops Cold War's LMGs have joined the fray. It can be tough to know which one to level up first, but thankfully, we're here to help.
The best LMG for Warzone, overall, is probably the Bruen Mk9 with a specific loadout, which can be found below. But there's more than just one option. Multiple LMGs are great in Warzone and we have those covered, too.
Here's the best LMG in Warzone.
Bruen Mk9
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8"
Laser: Tac Laser
Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
Ammunition: 60 Round Mag
You can swap out the Tac Laser for a Commando Foregrip for better recoil control.
Stoner 63
Muzzle: Agency Suppressor
Barrel: 21.8" Task Force
Optic: Axial Arms 3x
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Ammunition: Spetsnaz 150 Rnd
RPD
Muzzle: GRU Suppressor
Barrel: 20.3" Match grade
Optic: Axial Arms 3x
Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
Ammunition: Spetsnaz 150 Rnd
PKM
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Barrel: 26.9" Extended Barrel
Laser: Tac Laser
Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
Underbarrel: Snatch Grip