Best LMGs in Call of Duty: Warzone

Sometimes, you just can’t beat a big-ass gun with a really large magazine.

Sniper rifles, submachine guns, and assault rifles are the sexy options that get all of the publicity, but we're talking about light machine guns. The guns that let you hold down the trigger and fill up a building or hillside with lead.

In Call of Duty: Warzone, there are a lot of light machine guns, especially since Black Ops Cold War's LMGs have joined the fray. It can be tough to know which one to level up first, but thankfully, we're here to help.

The best LMG for Warzone, overall, is probably the Bruen Mk9 with a specific loadout, which can be found below. But there's more than just one option. Multiple LMGs are great in Warzone and we have those covered, too.

Here's the best LMG in Warzone.

Bruen Mk9

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: XRK Summit 26.8"

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Ammunition: 60 Round Mag

You can swap out the Tac Laser for a Commando Foregrip for better recoil control.

Stoner 63

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Agency Suppressor

Barrel: 21.8" Task Force

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Ammunition: Spetsnaz 150 Rnd

RPD

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

Barrel: 20.3" Match grade

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Ammunition: Spetsnaz 150 Rnd

PKM

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: 26.9" Extended Barrel

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

Underbarrel: Snatch Grip