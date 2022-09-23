Best Lachmann-762 class setup in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s roster of weapons includes the battle rifle archetype, filled with semi-automatic rifles that deal high damage and reward accurate shots.

Part of the Lachmann Meer weapon platform, the Lachmann-762 is unlocked by leveling other weapons in the platform, including the Lachmann 556 assault rifle and Lachmann Sub submachine gun.

The Lachmann-762’s in-game description calls it a “high-powered .458 battle rifle that delivers severe damage at medium range,” and it rings true. The 762 is very strong in mid-range engagements and it falters at longer ranges due to its surprisingly low range stat.

Here’s the best way to equip the Lachmann-762 for success in Modern Warfare 2.

Best loadout for the Lachmann-762 in MW2

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40 Comp

Sakin Tread-40 Comp Barrel: Romeo FT 16″ Barrel

Romeo FT 16″ Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Underbarrel: VX Pineapple Vert Grip

VX Pineapple Vert Grip Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

Secondary: Preferred pistol

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time or E.O.D., Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Player choice

This beta loadout for the Lachmann-762 gives it the potential to kill in one or two bullets. You can use it with the Cronen Mini Red Dot to play up close with it and not really feel at too much of a disadvantage unless you miss your initial shots against run-and-gun, twitchy SMG players.

The perk package to run with is standard, depending on the game mode. This loadout is especially fun in non-respawn modes like Search and Destroy or Prisoner Rescue due to its very fast time-to-kill potential.

It’s unclear if the Lachmann-762 will remain as strong as it currently is within the beta, but for now, it’s worth trying out to see if the weapon is an enjoyable experience outside of just using it to unlock other guns.