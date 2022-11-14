Best Kastov 545 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

Ranking up weapons and unlocking your favorites to use in Modern Warfare 2 means potentially thinking outside of the box and leveling one you may not have used otherwise.

It’s a gift and a curse in MW2. Certain weapons take longer to unlock than others, so you may find yourself experimenting with different builds to help the climb. And you may even find a new favorite gun, potentially like the Kastov 545.

The Kastov 545 is inspired by the AK-105 assault rifle in real life. The gun’s in-game description says it “uses intermediate caliber 5.45×39 rounds, allowing for less recoil while maintaining a high rate of fire.” In a game full of strong weapons that can be used in a multitude of scenarios, the 545 can be added to the list.

Here’s the best setup to run with the Kastov 545 in MW2.

Best Kastov 545 loadout and class setup in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Echoless-80

Echoless-80 Barrel: Kastovia 406

Kastovia 406 Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol or Combat Knife

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

The Kastov 545 is the second weapon that you can unlock within the Kastovia weapon platform in MW2, and it’s one that you need to level up to use the popular Kastov-74u and Vaznev-9K, so you’re likely going to spend some time with it regardless of if you really want to or not.

This is a solid set of five attachments to run with the 545. It’s best-used at mid-range for engagements, because the dame drop-off is steep and the recoil is tough to deal with. It’s best to buff the gun’s damage, range, and accuracy here while only sacrificing a minor amount of recoil and handling.