Best HCR 56 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

In Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, players can unlock weapons from various categories, and Light Machine Guns are one of them. There are six LMGs in the game, and not all of them are equally efficient. Some of these LMGs have a tough-to-control recoil pattern, which makes it difficult to get eliminations at mid to long-range. The HCR 56 is one of the most balanced LMGs in the game, and you must unlock this weapon first.

The HCR 56 belongs to the bruen bullpup platform, and it has 19 levels of progression. To unlock the HCR 56, you need the STB 556 AR, which unlocks at account level 41. Progress with the STB 556 AR to level 20 to unlock the HCR 56 light machine gun. The in-game description for this weapon says “used for squad support or solo hunting, the HCR 56 lays out full auto-fire from a controllable receiver.”

The base stats for the HCR 56 are much more balanced than other LMGs. This weapon, however, lacks in the mobility department. If you are looking to build a post-up loadout, focus on improving its range, accuracy, and handling. The HCR 56 has 60 rounds per magazine, enough to take down a few opponents without having to reload.

Here are the best attachments to use with the HCR 56 LMG in Modern Warfare 2.

Best HCR 56 loadout and class setup in MW2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle : 24.4″ Bruen S-620

: 24.4″ Bruen S-620 Rear Grip : Stip-40 Grip

: Stip-40 Grip Underbarrel : OP-X9 Foregrip

: OP-X9 Foregrip Stock : Bruen M9 Stock

: Bruen M9 Stock Magazine: 42 Round Mag

Secondary: Pistol or SMG with Overkill Perk.

Lethal: Thermite

Tactical: Shock Stick

Perk Packages: Overkill and Double Time, Fast Hands, High Alert

Field Upgrades: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

The HCR 56 lacks in mobility, so the best solution is to take a smaller magazine with fewer bullets. This slightly increases movement speed, allowing you to be more agile. Similarly, this weapon doesn’t necessarily need an optic attachment, as its circular iron sights make it easy for players to see opponents even at mid range. While running around with this weapon, make sure to have a pistol or SMG as a secondary to cover any close-range threats.

The perk package setup is critical, and we recommend players experiment with this bit. Choosing double time will give you a slight boost with the tactical sprint. Similarly, the fast hands perk is a must with any LMG as it allows players to reload, swap, and use equipment faster. Use the Dead Silence wisely to position yourself at angles where you can post up with this LMG.