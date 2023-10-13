Best graphics settings for the MW3 beta

Go in guns blazing without losing your FPS.

The newest installment in the Call of Duty saga is almost here, with Modern Warfare 3 (2023) less than a month away from officially arriving. In the meantime, avid players are already getting their hands on the title’s beta early, with everyone able to jump into their favorite classic MW2 (2009) maps for a lap to test the game before November’s launch—but what about graphics settings?

Many players are encountering heavy FPS issues on PC, as one would expect with a game in its beta period. The default graphics settings aren’t quite hitting the smooth gameplay experience many have come to expect out of CoD.

Here are the ideal PC graphics settings for MW3.

The best PC graphics settings for PC in MW3

Best MW3 Display settings

Fullscreen is the way to go.Screenshot by Dot Esports Don’t bother too much with these. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You shouldn’t need to touch these settings too much, as your display settings mainly impact which GPU or monitor you’ll use when playing MW3. Try at all times to run the game in fullscreen.

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Display Monitor: Preference (take note of which monitor you want to use if using multiple screens)

(take note of which monitor you want to use if using multiple screens) Display Adapter: Your active GPU

Screen Refresh Rate: Maximum

Display Resolution: Match to your monitor’s native resolution

Aspect Ratio: Automatic

V-Sync: Off

Custom Frame Rate Limit: Unlimited

Display Gamma: 2.2 (SRGB)

Brightness: Preference

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On

Best MW3 Quality settings

You have a few options here. Screenshot by Dot Esports It’s all about finding the right balance. Screenshot by Dot Esports Tinker them to your needs.Screenshot by Dot Esports No need to think too much about this. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The graphics quality settings will make the most difference to your FPS and overall experience when playing MW3. As always, you can use a default preset and adjust individual settings if you’re struggling to hit your FPS target.

Shadows, Texture Resolution, and Particle Resolution tend to have the heaviest impact on FPS the higher you go, so remember the age-old rule: Aim to reach your monitor’s refresh rate when it comes to FPS, otherwise go for 60.

Quality Presets: Custom

Render Resolution: 100 If all else fails and you still need FPS, consider lowering this slightly.

Dynamic Resolution: Off

Upscaling/Sharpening: FidelityFX CAS

Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

Anti-Aliasing Quality: Low

VRAM Scale Target: 90

Variable Rate Shading: Off

Texture Resolution: Low

Texture Filter Anisotropic: Normal

Depth of Field: Off

Detail Quality Level: Normal

Particle Resolution: Very Low

Bullet Impacts: Off

Persistent Effects: Off

Shader Quality: Low

On-Demand Texture Streaming: Off This will increase load screen times before matches but is far better for your PC.

Local Texture Streaming Quality: Low

Shadow Quality: Off

Screen Space Shadows: Off

Ambient Occlusion: Off

Screen Space Reflections: Off

Static Reflection Quality: Low

Tessellation: Off

Terrain Memory: Medium

Volumetric Quality: Low

Deferred Physics Quality: Off

Weather Grid Volumes: Low

Water Quality: Default

Best MW3 View settings

Not to be underestimated. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Field of View: 100 Personally, I prefer a little higher, at around 105. Alternatively, if you prefer a narrower FOV, feel free to try 90-95.

ADS Field of View: Affected

Weapon Field of View: Default

Vehicle Field of View: Default

World Motion Blur: Off

Weapon Motion Blur: Off

Film Grain: Zero

