Best FTAC Recon class setup in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 already features several solid options and a wide variety of weapons to choose from at launch.

The weapons on offer in MW2 include all of the classics in the assault rifle, submachine gun, and sniper rifle categories. But there’s also a class that’s something of a hybrid caught in the middle between ARs or snipers, and it’s called battle rifles.

In MW2, battle rifles are semi-auto rifles that will fire as fast as you can pull the trigger. Some of them have a burst fire mode, which allows you to fire in bursts of two or more, but you can’t hold down the trigger to fire these guns. Fast trigger fingers are a necessity when gunning enemies down with a battle rifle online.

Here’s the best way to equip the FTAC Recon battle rifle in MW2.

Best FTAC Recon loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 419mm EXF Barrel

419mm EXF Barrel Optic: Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot Stock: Demo Precision Elite Factory

Demo Precision Elite Factory Underbarrel: VX Pineapple Vert Grip

VX Pineapple Vert Grip Rear Grip: Support CP90 Grip

Secondary: Preferred pistol

Tactical: Stun Grenade

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time or E.O.D., Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Player choice

Currently one of the weaker options for battle rifles in MW2, the FTAC Recon must be used to unlock the solid SMG in the M4 platform, the FSS Hurricane. Things could change in the future, but battle rifle players will likely find more success with other guns.

That doesn’t mean the FTAC Recon is useless, though. It holds its own in medium-range engagements and works best with a loadout that will help rein in its accuracy a bit while using a close-range optic like the Cronen Mini Red Dot. It’s not suggested to try and use this weapon at long range because you’ll likely be out-gunned by full-auto weapons.