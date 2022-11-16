Al Mazrah is yours for the taking in Warzone 2, no matter what platform you play on.
Regardless of your platform or input type, the battle royale is here and players across the world are ready to grab some victories with the squad. And no matter how you play the game, there are ways to customize your experience.
Since the game is different from what players might have been used to in Warzone 1 and also plays way differently than MW2, there are some settings that need to be tweaked, especially if you play on a controller.
Controller players, rise up and squad up, and get ready to drop into Warzone 2 with these settings.
Best controller settings in Warzone 2
Here are the best settings for controller users in Warzone 2, whether you play on PC or console.
Inputs
- Button layout: Tactical
- Flip shoulder buttons: Off
- Stick layout preset: Default
- Controller vibration: On
- Vibration intensity: 1.00
- Trigger effect: Off
Aiming
- Horizontal stick sensitivity: 5
- Vertical stick sensitivity: 6
- ADS sensitivity multiplier: 0.90
- Sensitivity multiplier
- Third person: 1.00
- Ground vehicles: 1.00
- Air vehicles: 1.00
- Tablet: 1.00
- Vertical aim axis
- On foot: Standard
- Third person: Standard
- Ground vehicles: Standard
- Air vehicles: Standard
Gameplay
- Aim down sight behavior: Hold
- Change zoom shared input: Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Focus
- Focus behavior: Hold
- Automatic sprint: Off
- Equipment behavior: Hold
- Weapon mount activation: ADS + Melee
- Interact/Reload behavior: Prioritize reload
- Armor plate behavior: Apply one
The big one here is armor plate behavior and automatic sprint. With auto sprint on, you will automatically run fast without having to click L3 or Shift on PC. This is nice for movement but not great if you’re trying to be stealthy, so keep the option open.
For armor plate behavior, turning on “apply all” will begin an animation to fill your armor up without holding it. This is nice to have but can be tough to cancel out of if you need to either shoot back at an enemy or run away. Keep it off for now.