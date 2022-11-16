Here's how to set yourself up for some dubs.

Al Mazrah is yours for the taking in Warzone 2, no matter what platform you play on.

Regardless of your platform or input type, the battle royale is here and players across the world are ready to grab some victories with the squad. And no matter how you play the game, there are ways to customize your experience.

Since the game is different from what players might have been used to in Warzone 1 and also plays way differently than MW2, there are some settings that need to be tweaked, especially if you play on a controller.

Controller players, rise up and squad up, and get ready to drop into Warzone 2 with these settings.

Best controller settings in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Here are the best settings for controller users in Warzone 2, whether you play on PC or console.

Inputs

Button layout: Tactical

Tactical Flip shoulder buttons: Off

Off Stick layout preset: Default

Default Controller vibration: On Vibration intensity: 1.00

On Trigger effect: Off

Aiming

Horizontal stick sensitivity: 5

5 Vertical stick sensitivity: 6

6 ADS sensitivity multiplier: 0.90

0.90 Sensitivity multiplier Third person: 1.00 Ground vehicles: 1.00 Air vehicles: 1.00 Tablet: 1.00

Vertical aim axis On foot: Standard Third person: Standard Ground vehicles: Standard Air vehicles: Standard



Gameplay

Aim down sight behavior: Hold

Hold Change zoom shared input: Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Focus

Sprint/Tactical Sprint/Focus Focus behavior: Hold

Hold Automatic sprint: Off

Off Equipment behavior: Hold

Hold Weapon mount activation: ADS + Melee

ADS + Melee Interact/Reload behavior: Prioritize reload

Prioritize reload Armor plate behavior: Apply one

The big one here is armor plate behavior and automatic sprint. With auto sprint on, you will automatically run fast without having to click L3 or Shift on PC. This is nice for movement but not great if you’re trying to be stealthy, so keep the option open.

For armor plate behavior, turning on “apply all” will begin an animation to fill your armor up without holding it. This is nice to have but can be tough to cancel out of if you need to either shoot back at an enemy or run away. Keep it off for now.