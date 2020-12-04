The best competitive AK-47 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The AK-47 is about as classic as video game weapons get and the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War version of the gun is very strong.
It’s so strong, in fact, that Call of Duty League assault rifle users have been equipping it in scrimmages while practicing for the 2021 season. Some of the best AR slayers in the world are loving the AK this year.
The AK-47 is superior when it comes to firepower in the game, so many pros are running it with specific attachments in the Gunsmith to help maximize its slaying power and potential when big money is on the line.
Metas change and players switch up their loadouts often, so make sure to check back to see what’s new and what’s different every now and then.
While these loadouts are pretty similar to each other, there’s some variation. Check out what the CDL pros are using on the AK-47 below.
Used by Dallas Empire’s Shotzzy
Optic: Microflex LED
Barrel: 20″ Liberator
Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip
Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap
Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
Used by New York Subliners’ Clayster
Wild Card: Gunfighter
Optic: Microflex LED
Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator
Barrel: 20″ Liberator
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
Magazine: 40 Rnd
Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap
Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
Used by Seattle Surge’s Octane
Wild Card: Gunfighter
Optic: Microflex LED
Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator
Barrel: 20″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel
Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
Magazine: 40 Rnd
Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap
Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock