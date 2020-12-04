The best competitive AK-47 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The AK-47 is about as classic as video game weapons get and the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War version of the gun is very strong.

It’s so strong, in fact, that Call of Duty League assault rifle users have been equipping it in scrimmages while practicing for the 2021 season. Some of the best AR slayers in the world are loving the AK this year.

The AK-47 is superior when it comes to firepower in the game, so many pros are running it with specific attachments in the Gunsmith to help maximize its slaying power and potential when big money is on the line.

Metas change and players switch up their loadouts often, so make sure to check back to see what’s new and what’s different every now and then.

While these loadouts are pretty similar to each other, there’s some variation. Check out what the CDL pros are using on the AK-47 below.

Used by Dallas Empire’s Shotzzy

Screengrab via Activision

Optic: Microflex LED

Barrel: 20″ Liberator

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip

Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Used by New York Subliners’ Clayster

Screengrab via Activision

Wild Card: Gunfighter

Optic: Microflex LED

Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator

Barrel: 20″ Liberator

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Magazine: 40 Rnd

Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Used by Seattle Surge’s Octane

Screengrab via Activision

Wild Card: Gunfighter

Optic: Microflex LED

Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator

Barrel: 20″ Spetsnaz RPK Barrel

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Magazine: 40 Rnd

Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock