10 best Call of Duty Warzone players

The first Call of Duty installment dates back to 2003, but one of the most popular by far is Call of Duty: Warzone and its sequel, Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, released in 2020 and 2022, respectively. In September 2023, Activision hosted its biggest Warzone event ever, the World Series of Warzone Global Final featuring a $100,000 grand prize.

The WSOW ended in September 2023 after months of competitive matches with an in-person tournament in London with the biggest and most popular players in the world. Now that the competitive Warzone season is over, we’ve compiled the top 10 best players in the game.

Top 10 Call of Duty: Warzone players

Jukeyz

Previously a content creator for the London Royal Ravens, Jukeyz is now an independent Call of Duty streamer. The 26-year-old Englishman placed first in the World Series of Warzone 2023 EU Stage One Finals and took home a cash prize of $30,000 back in June. Jukeyz finished 10th overall.

Biffle

Currently signed under compLexity Gaming, Biffle is a 29-year-old American and friend of SSundee, a Minecraft YouTuber. Biffle is a member of the Regulars alongside Sigils and Nicovald. Besides Warzone content, Biffle dabbles in IRL challenges, vlogs, and reaction videos. The trio of Biffle, Sage, and Shifty took home the first-place prize at the Global Finals.

Newbz

A content creator for Luminosity Gaming, Newbz has also streamed under Sicario Gaming, Team Divine, and Carnage Gaming—among others. Back in July, he took home $30,000 after reaching the top spot of the World Series of Warzone 2023 NA Stage Two Finals. At the WSOW Global Final, the trio of Newbz, Almond, and Tommey placed third.

SuperEvan

SuperEvan currently competes under XSET. He placed second in eFuse Destroy’s Drops 10K but has consistently averaged anywhere from seventh to 22nd place ever since. His last competitive event was Call of Duty King #4 in August of this year. In the WSOW North American Trios Final, SuperEvan placed second with Biffle and Repullze.

Rated

Rated is a Welsh YouTuber and streamer who currently resides in North America. As a competitor for 100 Thieves, Rated is well-known internationally for his second-place finish at the 2016 Call of Duty World League Championship. It was a historic moment for European gamers as Rated and his teammates at Splyce were the first European competitors to ever reach the grand finals of a Call of Duty Championship.

HusKerrs

HusKerrs competes for the esports organization Luminosity Gaming alongside Newbz. A well-known player, HusKerrs is the first competitor to earn $100,000K in Warzone. In the WSOW Global Final, HusKerrs, MuTeX, and JezuzJr ranked 18th overall.

Fifakill

Fifakill currently creates content for Quadrant after previously representing DooM Clan from 2015 to 2021. In the August 2023 eFuse Faction Showdown, Fifakill placed third for a prize of $3,000. Later that same month, he won The Vondel Battles: Lions vs Drakes #5, earning $10,000. In the WSOW Global Final, abWizz, OEKIY, and Fifakill ranked eleventh.

Almond

Almond is a 24-year-old content creator previously associated with the Minnesota RØKKR, having been a member from 2021 to 2023. Almond boasts several top-three tournament placings, starting out strong with a win in July 2023’s World Series of Warzone 2023 NA Stage Two Finals.

Aydan

Aydan is currently a competitor for the New York Subliners after working with Ghost Gaming from 2018 to 2020. Aydan was the first player to earn $200,000 and $300,000 in Warzone and previously competed in GameBattles (the largest online esports service) tournaments before moving over to Fortnite. His two biggest wins came in June 2023’s World Series of Warzone 2023 NA Stage One Finals and August 2023’s Call of Duty King #2.

Tommey

Also a previous member of 100 Thieves, Tommey is a retired CoD esports player but is still widely considered one of the best Warzone players. He has been professionally gaming since 2010 under Reign Esports and is undoubtedly one of Europe’s most popular players

