The best AK-74u loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

A notoriously powerful submachine gun from Call of Duty’s past is back in Black Ops Cold War—and it’s as gnarly as ever.

The AK-74u makes its triumphant return in Black Ops Cold War. It wreaked havoc on gamers way back in 2010’s CoD: Black Ops and it’s ready to do so again 10 years later.

Early on in Black Ops Cold War, it’s one of the best submachine guns in the game. It’s versatile, powerful, and ready to party like it’s 2010 all over again.

Using the game’s Gunsmith feature, the AK-74u and any other gun can be equipped with attachments that cater to multiple playstyles. Whether you like to run and gun or sit back and pick off enemies from a distance, you can customize the weapon to your liking.

Here are just a few of the best AK-74u loadouts in Black Ops Cold War.

Fully loaded

Screengrab via Activision

Wild Card: Gunfighter (allows you to equip an attachment in all eight slots)

Optic: Quickdot LED

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56

Barrel: 8.4″ Takedown

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Magazine: 40 Rd Drum

Handle: Quickdraw Handle

Stock: Wire Stock

Quickness

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Underbarrel: Patrol Grip

Magazine: Fast Mag

Handle: Quickdraw Handle

Stock: No Stock

Long-range

Screengrab via Activision

Optic: Kobra Red Dot

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56

Barrel: 9.3″ Paratrooper

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Handle: Impact Handle