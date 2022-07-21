Atlanta FaZe’s roster has already re-signed, according to Arcitys

Atlanta FaZe’s current roster has re-signed going into the next Call of Duty League season, according to Arcitys.

Ben Nissim, co-host of The Flank, asked Arcitys, who was in Nissim’s Twitch chat, if the members of FaZe were free agents or if they had been signed for the upcoming year. On the stream, Arcitys answered that all four players had re-signed, seemingly confirming the dynamic foursome will be staying together for another year.

A new Call of Duty season usually means roster changes for numerous teams, but for the team that has been the most consistent, it makes sense to stick with Simp, aBeZy, Cellium, and Arcitys. Head coach Crowder has also been with FaZe since the start of franchising and has seen great success with the team, although his return was not explicitly confirmed.

The FaZe roster formed in late 2020 before Black Ops Cold War just as the CDL switched from a five-vs-five format to one featuring only four starting players per team. Since then, the team has won multiple championships together, including the 2021 CDL Championship at the end of last season.

While Vanguard has not been as successful for FaZe as Cold War was, Atlanta are still one of the best teams in the league and finished atop the regular-season standings after three Major grand finals appearances. The team will look to achieve back-to-back world championship wins at the 2022 CDL Championship next month. Another win would mean a second ring for Cellium and a record-tying third ring for aBeZy, Simp, and Arcitys.

CDL Champs begins on Aug. 4 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, which is the same venue in which FaZe won their championship a year ago.