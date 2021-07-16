Atlanta FaZe impress in 3-1 win over Los Angeles Thieves in Call of Duty League Stage 5 group play

The Atlanta FaZe continue to show why they are the best team in the Call of Duty League after an impressive 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Thieves.

What more can be said about FaZe? They have held the title of best team in the CDL all season, own a 33-4 match record in 2021, have the world’s best player in Simp, and are 155 CDL Points ahead of the second place team in the league. And despite having locked up the first seed already, they continue to put on impressive performances.

Simp led the way for Atlanta with an impressive 1.32 overall K/D, while aBeZy and Cellium posted 1.07 and 1.11 K/Ds across the series four maps, respectively.

While this loss will sting for Los Angeles, as both Hardpoints were incredibly competitive, the Thieves have plenty of reason for optimism. Los Angeles’ latest lineup looks to be their most formidable and they look like a team that could make a run if they continue to mesh together.

Kenny led the way for L.A. with an overall 1.15 K/D. Drazah posted a 0.97 K/D overall and was especially impressive in the map one, Checkmate Hardpoint, with a 39-27 statline (1.44 K/D).

Atlanta is back in action when they take on OpTic Chicago in a big-time matchup on July 18 at 3:30pm while Los Angeles returns next week on July 24 at 5pm to take on OpTic.