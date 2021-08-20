Atlanta FaZe dominate in CDL Champs 2021 debut, sweep New York Subliners

The Atlanta FaZe took no extra time in taking down the New York Subliners to advance to the winners bracket finals at Call of Duty League Championship.

In their first match since going 0-2 at the Stage Five Major, which included a massive upset loss to the Seattle Surge, FaZe returned to their expected dominant form. League MVP Simp set the tone in the series by spraying bullets into Clayster’s dead body, giving his former eUnited teammate a unfriendly greeting on the series’ first map.

Arcitys, the only current FaZe player that was not on the 2020 Champs runners-up team, has been a big reason for the team’s improvement year-over-year.

“Everyone has weaknesses. We got exposed that Major,” Arcitys said of Atlanta bouncing back after the Stage Five Major. “That’s how we’re supposed to look and that’s how we are looking right now so hopefully we keep it.”

Each player on Atlanta had a positive kill/death ratio, with Arcitys and aBeZy both holding 1.13 K/Ds over the series’ three games. Simp and Cellium were on another level, though, posting 1.31 and 1.33 K/Ds, respectively.

After an impressive 3-2 win over OpTic Chicago yesterday, New York looked completely lost against the top seed today. Fortunately for the Subliners, that’s what Atlanta does to nearly every team and they will not have to play Atlanta again until the losers bracket finals or grand finals. But NYSL will take on Stage Five Major champions Minnesota RØKKR in a do-or-die elimination match in the final match of the day.

Atlanta, punching their proverbial ticket to the winners bracket final, will match up with the Dallas Empire, the same team who defeated FaZe to clinch the CDL Championship in 2020, tomorrow at 2pm CT.