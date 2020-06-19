Analysts and casters will decide the Call of Duty League’s regular season and postseason MVPs

The Call of Duty League is teaming up with ASTRO Gaming to award the 2020 Call of Duty League MVP and postseason MVP, the league announced today.

The winners of both the regular season and postseason MVP awards will be chosen by “analysts and casters,” according to the league.

The casters have given their top contenders for the 2020 Call of Duty League MVP, presented by @ASTROGaming. Who is your pick as of now?



Reply if you have another pro in mind 👇 — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) June 19, 2020

The MVP of the regular season will be announced during the playoffs. The postseason MVP, on the other hand, will be announced after the championship finals match.

“In addition to a lifetime of bragging rights, MVP winners will receive a trophy and a custom ASTRO headset to commemorate the feat,” the league said.

There doesn’t seem to be a formal fan-voting process, but the CDL website directs fans to the CoD League Twitter account where fans are encouraged to tweet their vote.

The official CoD League account posted a Twitter poll with four potential candidates: Cellium and Simp of the Atlanta FaZe, Slasher from OpTic Gaming L.A., and Shotzzy from the Dallas Empire.