All unlockable weapon blueprints in Modern Warfare 2’s season 3 battle pass

The third season of Modern Warfare 2 is well underway, but even though players have already been diving deep into the various game modes offered, some are still on the fence about picking up the battle pass.

For the new season, this battle pass brings a ton of new content, including a gamut of different operator skins, calling cards, boosts, and an armory of unlockable weapon blueprints that can add enough flair and firepower into your hands as you make the climb to new heights in Warzone, ranked play, and everywhere in between.

Here are all of the unlockable weapon blueprints you’ll find in the MW2 season three battle pass.

Every battle pass weapon blueprint in MW2 season three

There are currently five different blueprints in the season three battle pass, including those for an FTAC Recon, a Bryson 800, an RPK, Cronen Squall, and an FJX Imperium.

Course Champion

Screengrab via Activision

This battle rifle is decked out in a racing-inspired colorway with a collection of different fictional sponsors plastered on its side while giving a dual optics toggle, greater bullet velocity, and better recoil control.

Titleholder

Screengrab via Activision

Similar to the Course Champion, Titleholder brings the same color scheme to the Bryson 800 shotgun, while also equipping players with a suppressor, better sprint-to-fire speeds, and a flashlight for those run-and-gun enthusiasts who like to rush up to their opponents.

Manhunter

Screengrab via Activision

The Manhunter is a beast of a weapon that is covered in a gold colorway that gleams in the light wherever it goes. It also has a suppressor, decent recoil control with its Merc Foregrip, and a welcomed optic for better accuracy while players blast their foes from afar.

Viborón

Screengrab via Activision

Another gold-clad gunner, the Viborón is not meant for any players trying to keep their looks lowkey, although, in battle, the Polarfire-S suppressor can help maintain the veil of silence while you gun down your opponents with the weapon’s improved damage range.

Dead Center

Screengrab via Activision

The popular successor to the Intervention is getting a racing makeover, as the Dead Center blueprint gives the FJX Imperium a useful suppressor to mask its gunfire while you hold your position with a handy bipod mount.

You’ll also be able to load up a lot quicker with the FJX-H Bolt allowing you to rechamber the next bullet with speed and accuracy.