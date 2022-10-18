All unlockable Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign rewards

Happy Call of Duty season, baby.

The new CoD is nearly here. Modern Warfare 2 is just days from release, and there’s even more goodies for players who pre-order than before, including early access to the game’s campaign eight days before launch.

Not only that, but players who complete the campaign can unlock several awesome items to use in the rest of the game, including double XP tokens, multiplayer operators, and customization items like calling cards.

The big prize in the unlocks, though, is the Union Guard blueprint, which is Captain Price’s signature weapon. It comes with four pre-equipped attachments: the Aim OP-V4 Reflex Optic, the SZ 1MW PEQ Laser, the FSS Covert V Silencer on the Muzzle, and the Lockgrip Precision-40 Underbarrel Vertical Grip.

“These attachments make this weapon blueprint an all-around great primary weapon; it is an excellent starting point for players of all skill levels across all game modes,” Activision said. “Compared to the base weapon, this weapon blueprint offers more stability when aiming, reduced vertical and horizontal recoil, and a clear sight picture among other benefits like sound suppression.”

The full list of campaign unlocks can be found below:

Image via Activision

Calling Card: “Soap’s Determination”

Emblem: “What’s Done Is Done”

30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Chainlinked”

Base Operator: Chuy

30 Minute Double XP Token

30 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Gaz”

Base Operator: Nova

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Calling Card: “Shadow Company Ops”

Base Operator: Reyes

1 Hour Double XP Token

1 Hour Double Weapon XP Token

Base Operator: Hutch

CoD fans will have plenty of time to complete the campaign before multiplayer servers go live if they pre-order the game. Players can pre-load the campaign on Oct. 19 at 12pm CT and play the game the next day on Oct. 20 ahead of the full release on Oct. 28.