All perks and perk packages in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty games are synonymous with its perks, a set of abilities and attributes that players can select before each online match.
In Modern Warfare 2, perks work a bit differently than in previous titles. Infinity Ward is changing up the way perks are equipped and even earned with something called perk packages, and it’s important to understand before hopping online for some games.
Here’s how perks work in MW2.
What are perk packages in MW2?
Perk packages are new to MW2. These are a pre-selected collection of perks that can be equipped all at once instead of choosing from a set of three perks per loadout or class.
Each perk package includes two base perks that are always equipped, as well as a bonus perk and an ultimate perk that are both earned in a match throughout its duration. The better you play, and the more kills and score you obtain, the faster you obtain the bonus and ultimate perks.
Here are all of the perks in MW2.
MW2 basic perks
- Overkill
Carry two primary weapons.
- Double Time
Double the duration of Tactical Sprint. Increase crouch movement speed by 30 percent.
- Battle Hardened
Reduce the effect of enemy Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. Immune to Snapshot Grenades.
- Scavenger
Resupply from dead enemies.
- E.O.D.
Take reduced damage from non-killstreak explosives. Reset fuse timers when picking up live grenades.
- Tracker
Enemies leave behind a footprint trail, and enemy death markers are visible. Kill markers are hidden from the enemy team.
- Strong Arm
See a preview of the trajectory for thrown equipment.
- Extra Tactical
Spawn with one additional tactical.
MW2 bonus perks
- Resupply
Spawn with an additional lethal. Equipment recharges over 25 seconds.
- Spotter
Spot enemy equipment, Field Upgrades, and killstreaks through walls. Aiming down sights highlights them for the team. Hack enemy claymores, proximity mines, C4, and trophy systems.
- Cold-Blooded
Undetectable by AI targeting systems and thermal optics. Does not trigger High Alert warning. Does night highlight in enemy Tactical Cameras, Recon Drones, and Spotter Scopes.
- Fast Hands
Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster.
- Quick Fix
Killing players immediately triggers health regeneration. Capturing and holding objectives increases health regeneration rate.
- Focus
Reduce flinch when aiming down sights and extend hold breath duration.
MW2 ultimate perks
- High Alert
Vision pulses when spotted by an enemy player outside of view.
- Ghost
Undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.
- Hardline
Reduce killstreak cost by one kill. Reduce scorestreak cost by 125.
- Overclock
Store an additional Field Upgrade charge. Increase Field Upgrade charge rate by 40 percent. On-earn: get a Field Upgrade charge.
- Survivor
On death, enter Last Stand with the ability to self-revive once per life. Teammates can revive downed players faster.
- Bird’s-Eye
The minimap is zoomed out. UAV and radar pings reveal the enemy’s direction. On-earn: ping enemies on the map.