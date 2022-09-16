All perks and perk packages in Modern Warfare 2

Perk packages are new to the series.

Call of Duty games are synonymous with its perks, a set of abilities and attributes that players can select before each online match.

In Modern Warfare 2, perks work a bit differently than in previous titles. Infinity Ward is changing up the way perks are equipped and even earned with something called perk packages, and it’s important to understand before hopping online for some games.

Here’s how perks work in MW2.

What are perk packages in MW2?

Image via Activision

Perk packages are new to MW2. These are a pre-selected collection of perks that can be equipped all at once instead of choosing from a set of three perks per loadout or class.

Each perk package includes two base perks that are always equipped, as well as a bonus perk and an ultimate perk that are both earned in a match throughout its duration. The better you play, and the more kills and score you obtain, the faster you obtain the bonus and ultimate perks.

Here are all of the perks in MW2.

MW2 basic perks

Overkill

Carry two primary weapons.

Double Time

Double the duration of Tactical Sprint. Increase crouch movement speed by 30 percent.

Battle Hardened

Reduce the effect of enemy Flash, Stun, EMP, Gas Grenades, and Shock Sticks. Immune to Snapshot Grenades.

Scavenger

Resupply from dead enemies.

Screengrab via Activision

E.O.D.

Take reduced damage from non-killstreak explosives. Reset fuse timers when picking up live grenades.

Tracker

Enemies leave behind a footprint trail, and enemy death markers are visible. Kill markers are hidden from the enemy team.

Strong Arm

See a preview of the trajectory for thrown equipment.

Extra Tactical

Spawn with one additional tactical.

MW2 bonus perks

Resupply

Spawn with an additional lethal. Equipment recharges over 25 seconds.

Spotter

Spot enemy equipment, Field Upgrades, and killstreaks through walls. Aiming down sights highlights them for the team. Hack enemy claymores, proximity mines, C4, and trophy systems.

Screengrab via Activision

Cold-Blooded

Undetectable by AI targeting systems and thermal optics. Does not trigger High Alert warning. Does night highlight in enemy Tactical Cameras, Recon Drones, and Spotter Scopes.

Fast Hands

Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster.

Quick Fix

Killing players immediately triggers health regeneration. Capturing and holding objectives increases health regeneration rate.

Focus

Reduce flinch when aiming down sights and extend hold breath duration.

MW2 ultimate perks

High Alert

Vision pulses when spotted by an enemy player outside of view.

Ghost

Undetectable by UAVs, Portable Radars, and Heartbeat Sensors.

Hardline

Reduce killstreak cost by one kill. Reduce scorestreak cost by 125.

Overclock

Store an additional Field Upgrade charge. Increase Field Upgrade charge rate by 40 percent. On-earn: get a Field Upgrade charge.

Survivor

On death, enter Last Stand with the ability to self-revive once per life. Teammates can revive downed players faster.

Bird’s-Eye

The minimap is zoomed out. UAV and radar pings reveal the enemy’s direction. On-earn: ping enemies on the map.