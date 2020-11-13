All of the scorestreaks in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Rack up the score, rack up the kills.

There’s nothing like sitting in the seat of a Chopper Gunner and unloading on a Call of Duty map.

That feeling is back in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, along with many more options, with the game’s scorestreaks. It’s time to pop off in pubs and dominate.

Unlike Modern Warfare‘s killstreaks, Black Ops Cold War uses scorestreaks, which means you rack up points by getting kills, playing the objective, shooting down enemy air support, and more.

In Black Ops Cold War, score carries over even after you die, but at a much slower rate. If you want the big streaks, you’ll need to stay alive and rack up score to get them.

Here are all of the scorestreaks in the game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War scorestreaks

Combat Bow – 500

Arrows burn targets and the surrounding area. Cooldown: 120 seconds.

RC-XD – 800

Remote-controlled car strapped with explosives. Cooldown: 90 seconds.

Spy Plane – 1,000

Screengrab via Activision

Reveal enemy positions through the Fog of War. Cooldown: 90 seconds.

Counter Spy Plane – 1,200

Scramble enemy mini-maps and disable hostile Missile Turrets for a short time. Cooldown: 60 seconds.

Armor – 1,600

Reduces incoming bullet damage. Destroyed after it absorbs too much damage. Cooldown: 120 seconds.

Care Package – 1,800

Airdrop a random Scorestreak. Crate self-destructs after use. Cooldown: 90 seconds.

Sentry Turret – 2,000

Deploy a deadly automated turret that targets enemy players, vehicles, and equipment. Cooldown: 60 seconds.

Napalm Strike – 2,100

Screengrab via Activision

Launch a targeted carpet bomb strike of explosive napalm. Cooldown: 30 seconds.

Artillery – 2,500

Launch three targeted artillery strikes. Unused strikes can be saved for later. Cooldown: 30 seconds.

Cruise Missile – 2,600

Steer a trio of missiles with boost and airbrake controls. Secondary misiles auto-fire at painted targets. Cooldown: 90 seconds.

Air Patrol – 3,200

Screengrab via Activision

Call in a squadron of jets to attack enemy air Scorestreaks. Counter enemy Air Patrols. Cooldown: 0 seconds.

War Machine – 3,500

High-explosive grenade launcher. Cooldown: 60 seconds.

Attack Helicopter – 4,000

Call in an armed support helicopter. Cooldown: 60 seconds.

Chopper Gunner – 6,000

Screengrab via Activision

Be the gunner in a close air support helicopter. Cooldown: 60 seconds.

VTOL Escort – 8,500

Lay waste to enemy infantry and vehicles from the cockpit of a powerful VTOL jet. Cooldown: 90 seconds.

Gunship – 10,000

Screengrab via Activision

Be the gunner in a close air support gunship. Cooldown: 90 seconds.