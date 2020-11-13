All of the perks in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Here's how you'll be making your classes.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is here and there’s a lot of fun to be had.

For as long as most can remember, Call of Duty has offered perks to help players customize their playstyle and loadouts. Black Ops Cold War is no different.

There are three sets of five perks to choose from in the game, allowing you to personalize how you play in any number of scenarios like respawn game modes, Search and Destroy, or just plain fun.

Classic perks like Ninja, Flak Jacket, and Scavenger are back, but there’s a bunch of new, cool ones like Spycraft and Forward Intel, too.

Here’s the full list of perks in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Perk 1

Screengrab via Activision

Engineer – Detect enemy equipment and Scorestreaks through walls. See enemy Scorestreaks on your minimap. Re-roll Care Packages.

Paranoia – Hear an alert when an enemy aims at you. Your vision pulses if the enemy is outside your view.

Flak Jacket – Take less damage from enemy explosives and Molotov and Combat Bow flames.

Tactical Mask – Maximized resistance to Flashbang and Stun Grenade. Immune to gas.

Forward Intel – See indicators for enemy reinforcements on your minimap. Minimap shows a larger area.

Perk 2

Screengrab via Activision

Assassin – Enemies that appear on your minimap when shooting or revealed by a Spy Plane will have a crosshair indicator instead of a red dot if they are on a killstreak. Receive extra Score for taking them down.

Gearhead – Reduce Field Upgrade cooldown. Store up to two Field Upgrade charges.

Scavenger – Replenish ammo from fallen players.

Quartermaster – Recharge Equipment over 25 seconds.

Tracker – See imprint of enemy footsteps. Aim at enemies to reveal them on your team’s minimap.

Perk 3

Screengrab via Activision

Gung-Ho – Fire your weapon and use Equipment while sprinting. Move at full speed when reloading. Switch weapons faster. Take less damage from falling. Fire more accurately while sliding.

Ghost – Undetectable by enemy Spy Planes whenever you are moving, planting or defusing bombs, or controlling Scorestreaks.

Cold Blooded – AI-controlled scorestreaks will not target you. Player-controlled Scorestreaks will not highlight you. Show up cold on Thermal. Players in vehicles won’t see your nameplate.

Ninja – Sprint more quietly. Resistant to Field Mic when sprinting. Speak only when necessary.

Spycraft – Hack enemy Field Upgrades. Immune to Counter Spy Plane, Jammer, Tracker, and Paranoia. Won’t trigger Proximity Mines or Gas Mines. Booby trap enemy Care Packages.