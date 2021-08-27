All of the killstreaks in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The concept of a killstreak in Call of Duty is simple: get a bunch of kills without dying and be rewarded with tools that allow you to keep on killing.

Call of Duty: Vanguard’s World War II setting brings some very interesting killstreaks. Due to the technology at the time, some of the killstreaks are a bit more brutal than some may be used to, but that makes them that more satisfying to unlock.

Streaks in Champion Hill?!

Yes.



🛡️ Buy armor plates

✈️ Call on Spy Planes

❤️ Get extra lives

🔥 Equip the deathmachine or flamethrower

🚀 Wipe the field w/ a V2 pic.twitter.com/FluUHRm8x8 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 26, 2021

The new Champion Hill mode also appears to have its own set of killstreaks that operate outside of the core game’s streaks. Streaks include gaining a piece of armor, an additional life, or even calling in a V2 Rocket that wipes out the field and ends the game.

There will be plenty of other killstreaks in the main game, too, like the Flamenaut. This one equips you with a flamethrower that has unlimited fuel and a protective suit, but you lose both when you die. The battlefields of World War II were not for the faint of heart.

Here are all of the known killstreaks in Vanguard as of the Champion Hill Alpha test on PlayStation:

All killstreaks in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Spy Plane: Calls in a spy plane that reveals all enemy positions on the mini-map to allies. Can’t be shot down.

Calls in a spy plane that reveals all enemy positions on the mini-map to allies. Can’t be shot down. Flamenaut: Receive a flamethrower with unlimited fuel and a protective suit. Both are lost on death.

Receive a flamethrower with unlimited fuel and a protective suit. Both are lost on death. Deathmachine: Equips a machine gun with explosive rounds and a fixed number of bullets. Persists through death until ammo is depleted.

Equips a machine gun with explosive rounds and a fixed number of bullets. Persists through death until ammo is depleted. V2 Rocket: Activates instantly and drops a V2 Rocket, killing all players and ending the match.

Activates instantly and drops a V2 Rocket, killing all players and ending the match. Extra Life: Gain one additional life for your team.

Gain one additional life for your team. Armor Plate: A single piece of armor.

A single piece of armor. Full Armor: Full set of armor plates.

There will be many more in the game’s beta test and likely even more in the full game when it releases on Nov. 5, but this is what’s in the game as of now. This article will be updated as more killstreaks are revealed and added into the game.