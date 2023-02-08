Six new tools of the trade are coming this season.

The seemingly never-ending wait for season two of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally about to come to its merciful end.

Every few months, CoD players are blessed with a slew of new content to play with. And now that there are three distinct modes of CoD (multiplayer, Warzone 2, and DMZ), there’s always something for fans to look forward to. And that’s including badass new guns to use in all three modes.

The #CODBlog has everything you need to know about Call of Duty #Warzone2 and #MWII Season 02 👉 https://t.co/7IPLy2iMju



🌊 Resurgence is back on Ashika Island

📈 Grind to the top with MP Ranked Play

🎯 Infected and Gun Game return

🔥 Major BR changes including 1v1 Gulag pic.twitter.com/sz7uLLItCC — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) February 8, 2023

A total of six new weapons are coming to the suite of CoD games in season two, which drops on Feb. 15. There’s something for everyone to sink their teeth into, with some weapons being available at launch and others coming in the weeks down the line.

Here are all of the new weapons coming to MW2, Warzone 2, and DMZ in season two for CoD.

All new weapons in MW2 season two

ISO Hemlock (battle pass)

Image via Activision

“A powerful and enhanced rifle from Expedite Firearms is designed to take both 5.56 and subsonic .300 BLK ammunition, providing battlefield-advantage in any situation,” Activision said of the new AR.

This weapon is looking a lot like the classic, all-time fan-favorite ACR from the original MW2 in 2009. If that’s the case, we could see a new meta-dominant gun joining the fray.

KV Broadside (battle pass)

Image via Activision

“Bringing the power of the 12 gauge to the Kastov Platform, the KV Broadside is the fastest-firing semi-auto firearm in the shotgun class,” Activision said. “Destroys targets at close range with impunity.”

The Kastov weapon platform, home to several of the game’s best guns, now has its own shotgun.

Dual Kodachis (battle pass)

Image via Activision

“A powerful melee weapon that can quickly move towards a target with a longer-range attack,” Activision said. “Each swipe has an impressive range and faster forward motion towards enemies compared to the Knife melee weapon, though this comes at a slight cost, a slower strafe and sprint speed.”

This weapon will be free to unlock in the season two battle pass, allowing players to slice and dice their enemies with reckless abandon.

Crossbow (launch window)

Image via Activision

“Silent and agile, this high-performance crossbow fires 20.0” bolts with exceptional lethality, ” Activision said. “Exclusive customization, distinct functionality, and unique ammunition types put this weapon in a class of its own. Standard 20.0” bolts are recoverable, and are undetected by trophy systems.”

The Crossbow is back in CoD, this time as a marksman rifle, and it’s unlockable via a new set of challenges in-season as part of the Path of the Ronin event.

Tempust Torrent and Shuriken (in-season)

Activision revealed that the two final weapons coming to MW2 and all its modes are coming in-season. The Tempus Torrent marksman rifle and Shuriken lethal equipment are both coming with a release date that’s yet unknown, but likely during the midseason update sometime in March.