All new rewards in MW2 season 4 Multiplayer and Warzone Ranked Play

If you and your friends are planning to grind out some ranked play in Modern Warfare 2, then you’ll be glad to know whether you’re jumping into multiplayer or diving onto the new map in Warzone, there is a whole collection of new rewards for you to earn on your way to that pinnacle at the top of the leaderboards.
You’ll have to put the pedal to the metal for some of these rewards, including those which require a ton of time, patience, and effort—and plenty of wins along the way.
From various weapon stickers, charms, decals, camos, blueprints, and loading screens, there will be something for everyone with the new ranked play rewards coming when the title’s fourth season begins on Wednesday, June 14. Grab your friends or head in as a lone wolf, because either way, you’ll have plenty of goodies to scoop up.
All MW2 multiplayer ranked play rewards
- Five wins: Season Four Competitor weapon sticker
- 10 wins: Pro Re-Issue Vaznev-9k weapon blueprint
- 25 wins: Please Rotate weapon charm
- 50 wins: Lock it Down large weapon decal
- 75 wins: MWII Ranked Play Season Four loading screen
- 100 wins: MWII Season Four Ranked Veteran weapon camo
All MW2 battle royale ranked play rewards
Placement Challenges
- Finish in the top 15, 25 times: Cash Out large decal
- Finish in the top five, 25 times: Pro Issue Lachmann Sub blueprint
- Finish in first place: Team Wipe weapon charm
Kill & Assist Challenges
- Get 25 kills or assists: WZ Season Four Competitor sticker
- Get 250 kills or assists: WZ Ranked Play Season Four loading screen
- Get 1000 kills or assists: WZ Season Four Ranked Veteran camo