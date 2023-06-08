All new rewards in MW2 season 4 Multiplayer and Warzone Ranked Play

If you and your friends are planning to grind out some ranked play in Modern Warfare 2, then you’ll be glad to know whether you’re jumping into multiplayer or diving onto the new map in Warzone, there is a whole collection of new rewards for you to earn on your way to that pinnacle at the top of the leaderboards.

You’ll have to put the pedal to the metal for some of these rewards, including those which require a ton of time, patience, and effort—and plenty of wins along the way.

From various weapon stickers, charms, decals, camos, blueprints, and loading screens, there will be something for everyone with the new ranked play rewards coming when the title’s fourth season begins on Wednesday, June 14. Grab your friends or head in as a lone wolf, because either way, you’ll have plenty of goodies to scoop up.

Everything you need to know about Season 04 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII is here 👉 https://t.co/Ipb3bL5MqJ



🏠 New Warzone map Vondel with Resurgence and DMZ at launch

📍 Six additional MP maps across various modes

📈 New season of Warzone and MWII Ranked Play pic.twitter.com/JckDzS4X5l — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 7, 2023

All MW2 multiplayer ranked play rewards

Five wins: Season Four Competitor weapon sticker

Season Four Competitor weapon sticker 10 wins : Pro Re-Issue Vaznev-9k weapon blueprint

Pro Re-Issue Vaznev-9k weapon blueprint 25 wins : Please Rotate weapon charm

Please Rotate weapon charm 50 wins : Lock it Down large weapon decal

Lock it Down large weapon decal 75 wins : MWII Ranked Play Season Four loading screen

MWII Ranked Play Season Four loading screen 100 wins: MWII Season Four Ranked Veteran weapon camo

All MW2 battle royale ranked play rewards

Placement Challenges

Finish in the top 15, 25 times: Cash Out large decal

Cash Out large decal Finish in the top five, 25 times : Pro Issue Lachmann Sub blueprint

Pro Issue Lachmann Sub blueprint Finish in first place: Team Wipe weapon charm

Kill & Assist Challenges

Get 25 kills or assists: WZ Season Four Competitor sticker

WZ Season Four Competitor sticker Get 250 kills or assists : WZ Ranked Play Season Four loading screen

WZ Ranked Play Season Four loading screen Get 1000 kills or assists: WZ Season Four Ranked Veteran camo

