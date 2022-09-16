Here are all of the killstreaks in the Modern Warfare 2 beta

Rack up the kills and light up the battlefield.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is coming and it’s bringing a slew of awesome killstreaks with it, much to the delight of CoD multiplayer fans everywhere.

Everyone loves a good killstreak. And you better get used to them if you plan on playing MW2 online because there are a lot of them to select from and they are very strong, very loud, and very worth your while of trying to obtain.

Let’s go streaking in MW2. Here are all the fun toys you can play with.

MW2 killstreaks

Four kills

UAV

UAV recon ship that reveals enemy locations on the minimap.

Bomb Drone

A remote-controlled drone with an attached C4 charge.

Five kills

Counter UAV

A drone that scrambles all enemy minimaps. Has a limited range for larger maps.

Cluster Mine

Throw a device that launches a cluster of smaller mines within the immediate area.

Care Package

Call in a random killstreak care package to your location.

Six kills

Precision Airstrike

Call in twin jets for a precision strike along the best available path.

Cruise Missile

Control a long range cruise missile with boost capabilities.

Mortar Strike

Signal several waves of mortars to attack a location.

Seven kills

Sentry Gun

Automated turret that scans for nearby enemies, and fires incendiary based rounds.

S.A.E.

Call in a trio of jets to release aerial explosives onto specified targets.

Eight kills

VTOL Jet

Releases a pair of precision bombs before circling back and guarding a location of the players choice.

Overwatch Helo

An escort helo that will watch over your position, and ping nearby enemy locations before engaging them.

Wheelson-HS

Remote controlled amphibious vehicle, with auto sentry capabilities.

10 kills

Stealth Bomber

Call in a bomber that releases a large line of explosives along its path.

Chopper Gunner

Control an assault chopper armed with a turret and air-to-land missiles.

Emergency Airdrop

Call in three random killstreak care packages to your location.

12 kills

Gunship

A heavy assault gunship equipped with a laser tracking missile, along with the standard 40mm and 25mm cannons.

Advanced UAV

An untargetable orbital UAV that reveals the enemy’s direction on the minimap in real time.

15 kills

Juggernaut

Juggernaut assault gear delivered by care package. The minigun will drop when the Juggernaut dies.

This article will be updated if more killstreaks are added to MW2 over time.