All gas station locations in Al Mazrah in Warzone 2

Hiding until the final circle has never been easier.

In Call of Duty: Warzone 2, vehicular combat has returned with several key changes.

Aside from an expanded roster of options and new gameplay mechanics, including the ability to get your tires blown out, players can refuel and repair their used land, aerial, and aquatic vehicles at any of the gas stations scattered around the map. Best of all, the service is free of charge.

Respectable or not, this means fleeing the scene is easier in Warzone 2, considering players can use the same vehicle to hop from one gas station to the next, refilling, and repairing their preferred methods of transportation throughout the game.

Here are all of the gas station locations currently found in Al Mazrah.

Warzone 2 gas station locations on Al Mazrah

As of Season One Reloaded in Warzone 2, there are a total of 36 gas stations located all over Al Mazrah. Thankfully, they are all marked on the map at all times with gas pump icons.

Excluding Zaya Observatory and Al Malik Airport, all of the Points of Interest in Al Mazrah have at least one gas station in close proximity.

Here’s a map of Al Mazrah with the 36 gas-station locations marked by red dots:

Image via Activision | Remix by Ralston Dacanay

This map is up to date with all of the functioning gas stations that can be found around Al Mazrah. It’s possible that some of the gas stations will be added or subtracted from the map with each successive update in Warzone 2.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.