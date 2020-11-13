All Field Upgrades in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

These special items can change the course of a match.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s create-a-class system has some interesting changes from the previous games, so it’s important to get familiar with it before hopping into multiplayer matches.

This year, Treyarch added Field Upgrades and they’re a key addition.

In Black Ops Cold War, Field Upgrades are rechargeable equipment that can be extremely helpful when used in a timely and effective manner.

A Trophy System, for example, can be deployed on a Hardpoint to prevent enemies from throwing grenades at it. A Field Mic, on the other hand, can be placed near an objective to show when enemies are approaching

Here’s every Field Upgrade in the game at launch.

Proximity Mine

Screengrab via Activision

Throwable mine that explodes shortly after an enemy runs or drives over it. Can be avoided by crouching. Destroys any vehicle that runs over it.

Recharge time: 2:00

Field Mic

Screengrab via Activision

Listening device that highlights enemy sounds on your minimap.

Recharge time: 3:30

Trophy System

Screengrab via Activision

Destroys thrown enemy equipment and launcher missiles within 10 meters.

Recharge time: 1:20

Assault Pack

Screengrab via Activision

Supply cache containing ammo that gives bonus score for taking down enemies.

Recharge time: 3:15

SAM Turret

Screengrab via Activision

Launching missiles at enemy air scorestreaks and player-piloted helicopters.

Recharge time: 3:45

Jammer

Screengrab via Activision

Creates an electronic disruption field, disabling enemy Field Upgrades and degrading enemy minimap information.

Recharge time: 2:30

Gas Mine

Screengrab via Activision

Proximity activated trap that expels a large cloud of harmful gas. Damages and disorients enemies.

Recharge time: 2:00