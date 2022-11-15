All contracts and world activities in Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode

In Modern Warfare 2’s new DMZ mode, players are thrust onto an ever-changing battlefield rife with different types of risks and rewards that are available for the taking. Soldiers are sent into the sands to traverse the unknown, battle tough AI enemies, and collect all of the valuable weapons and gear for their future raids.

Across the land of Al Mazrah, the player experience can be very unique since each playthrough will have a whole plethora of different activities to discover and contracts to complete. From quick tasks around the map to side objectives with plenty of loot available, DMZ is filled with goodies that can help you level up or prepare for your next drop.

Contract missions

Like in Warzone 2, DMZ also features a gamut of contracts that you can take on for in-game cash and other rewards. Here are all the contracts you can get in the mode:

Cargo Delivery or Shipment: Players are tasked to find a vehicle or boat with cargo that must be dropped off at a specific location.

Players are tasked to find a vehicle or boat with cargo that must be dropped off at a specific location. Destroy Supplies: Plant bombs at two supply sites.

Plant bombs at two supply sites. Elimination: Take down a heavily-defended AI target.

Take down a heavily-defended AI target. Hostage: Rescue a hostage held within a marked building, and escort them to a nearby exfil.

Rescue a hostage held within a marked building, and escort them to a nearby exfil. Hunt: Find and eliminate an enemy team marked as high-value targets.

Find and eliminate an enemy team marked as high-value targets. Secure Intel or Geiger Search: Collect hard drives with critical intel, and upload the data at a nearby radio tower. You might also be sent to collect Uranium rods scattered in an area, found by a Geiger counter.

World activities

Besides the contract missions, there are also general activities that will be available for any players on the map. Players can knock out multiple world activities in one session, and for good reason—these can provide plenty of valuable loot that you can carry into the following raid.

Here are the world activities available in DMZ:

Hidden caches: These hidden caches won’t be visible on the map, but can be stumbled upon during one’s travels in Al Mazrah. If players can memorize their locations, these caches can be a source of great loot in each playthrough.

These hidden caches won’t be visible on the map, but can be stumbled upon during one’s travels in Al Mazrah. If players can memorize their locations, these caches can be a source of great loot in each playthrough. Safes: Safes are a gold mine when it comes to cash but will take some patience and teamwork to get into since the drill used to open a safe will attract enemy AI and player operators to the area.

Safes are a gold mine when it comes to cash but will take some patience and teamwork to get into since the drill used to open a safe will attract enemy AI and player operators to the area. SAM sites: Activate these anti-air turrets to knock down useful supply boxes from cargo planes flying overhead.

Activate these anti-air turrets to knock down useful supply boxes from cargo planes flying overhead. Strongholds: Heavily guarded by AI combatants, strongholds can provide a ton of great loot for the toughest soldiers. They are also the only way to access the highly-coveted Black Sites, which also carry even rarer loot and weapon blueprints.

Heavily guarded by AI combatants, strongholds can provide a ton of great loot for the toughest soldiers. They are also the only way to access the highly-coveted Black Sites, which also carry even rarer loot and weapon blueprints. UAV Towers: These useful towers can give out the locations of both AI and player enemies on the map.

Map conditions

Aside from the contracts and world activities in Al Mazrah, there are also specific map conditions that players must keep their eyes on. For example, a sandstorm can hit the city and make it impossible to see anything, while also damaging players. Radiation can even be discovered, but operators can pack Iodine Pills as a new field upgrade to counteract the deadly damage.