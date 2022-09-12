All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta rewards and unlock levels

The upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta will be loaded with unlockable rewards for players to earn and use in the full game, Activision announced today.

“No matter when or how you’re accessing the Open Beta, get ready: You’re able to earn the biggest collection of free Beta rewards ever in Call of Duty history!” Activision said. “A total of ten different reward items — including two Weapon Blueprints and an Operator Skin — can be earned throughout one or both Beta Weekends. These items can be equipped in the Beta as soon as you unlock them, and they are only available to unlock during the Beta itself. Don’t miss out!”

All of the earned items can be found in-game once MW2 launches on Oct. 28, so players looking to grind the new CoD title will definitely be looking to max out their levels in the beta. Other progress, like weapon unlocks and levels, won’t carry over to the final game.

Here’s everything you can unlock in the MW2 beta.

All Modern Warfare 2 beta rewards and unlock levels

Image via Activision

Activision released this handy graphic to show off which rewards players can expect to unlock and when to unlock them. The full list of rewards and their unlock levels can be found below:

Emblem: “Smashed It”: Unlocks at Operator Level 2

Unlocks at Operator Level 2 Charm: “Buckle Up”: Unlocks at Operator Level 4

Unlocks at Operator Level 4 Player Cards: “Passed the Test”: Unlocks at Operator Level 6

Unlocks at Operator Level 6 Sticker: “Operation First Blood”: Unlocks at Operator Level 10

Unlocks at Operator Level 10 Weapon Blueprint: “Side Impact”: Unlocks at Operator Level 15

Unlocks at Operator Level 15 Operator Skin: “Collision”: Unlocks at Operator Level 18

Unlocks at Operator Level 18 Vinyl: “No Competition”: Unlocks at Operator Level 19

Unlocks at Operator Level 19 Sticker: “Safety First”: Unlocks at Operator Level 21

Unlocks at Operator Level 21 Vehicle Skin: “Floor It”: Unlocks at Operator Level 26

Unlocks at Operator Level 26 Weapon Blueprint: “Frontal Impact”: Unlocks at Operator Level 30

And here’s the full schedule for the beta so players know just how long they have to reach max level:

MW2 beta weekend one – PlayStation only

Sept. 16 to 17: PlayStation early access

PlayStation early access Sept. 18 to 20: Open beta on PlayStation

MW2 beta weekend two – Crossplay beta