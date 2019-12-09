Activision to host $250,000 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Streamer Invitational tomorrow

A quarter of $1 million will be up for grabs tomorrow when 20 content creators face off in the Call of Duty Streamer Invitational on Twitch.

Details about the event, like the format and map pool, are scarce, but some of the participants tweeted out their teams soon after the initial announcement was made. Obviously, the event will be played on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty on Twitter ✅ 4 Teams 🎮 20 Streamers 💰 $250,000 Prize Pool Tune in tomorrow at 4 PM PST to https://t.co/Y4laPgO78K.

The rather random list of streamers includes pros and former pros from Call of Duty, Overwatch, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and even a bunch of Grand Theft Auto V roleplayers.

It’s unclear how the prize pool will be dispersed, but either way, $250,000 split up between 20 people is a nice chunk of change for everyone involved.

The last-minute event begins tomorrow at 6pm CT. Here’s a full list of the participating streamers and their teams:

Team one

VividFN

Vader

Hutch

AvaGG

TeePee

Team two

Aydan

CrReam

Valkia

LuluLuvely

Mizkif

Team three

AdmiralBahroo

Hitchariide

A_Seagull

Spaceboy

ShivFPS

Team four