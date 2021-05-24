ABeZy takes down Dashy, wins All-Star Pro Skills Tournament

ABeZy dropped only one map on his way to the title.

It’s been a while since the two titans of Call of Duty faced off with a championship on the line. But that’s exactly what happened today when OpTic Chicago’s Dashy and Atlanta FaZe’s aBeZy took center stage in the T-Mobile All-Star Pro Skills Tournament.

ABeZy, star SMG player for Atlanta, is widely regarded as one of the most skilled players in the Call of Duty League—and for good reason. This season, he holds a 1.08 overall K/D, which is good for sixth-best in the entire league, according to CDL news site Breaking Point.

Dashy, star AR player for Chicago, is known for his incredible slaying and sniping ability. So far, during the 2021 CDL season, Dashy has posted a 1.14 overall K/D, second in the league, according to Breaking Point.

ABeZy made his way to the finals by besting Skrapz, Standy, and Dashy’s Chicago teammate Envoy in the semifinals. Dashy took down Owakening, Insight, and HyDra on his side of the bracket to earn a spot in the finals.

After a late rally from Dashy in game one, aBeZy closed out the snipes-only match with a 6-3 win on the map ICBM. U-Bahn was up next in the best-of-three finals and aBeZy, with an AK-74u in hand, closed out the victory and took home the $10,000 grand prize with a 6-2 win. ABeZy is the second straight Atlanta FaZe member to win the All-Star Pro Skills Tournament, following teammate Cellium’s victory in 2020.

ABeZy, Dashy, and the rest of the Call of Duty League return to action with Stage Four group play on May 27.