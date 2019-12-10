A road map for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is coming

Call of Duty fans hoping for better communication between the community and Modern Warfare developer Infinity Ward have cause for excitement today—all thanks to a simple reply on Reddit.

Infinity Ward senior communications manager Ashton Williams confirmed that something along the lines of a road map or a “what’s going on with MW” is in the works.

The reply was in a thread about CoD: MW matchmaking being broken, as evidenced by a screenshot of mismatched ping in a PC lobby.

“We found a bug in our patch system where a small percentage of players were not able to properly obtain the latest patch, meaning this percentage of players were not getting matchmade with the larger playerbase who are on the latest patch,” Williams said. “This lobby formed as a result of that bug and since there were so few players playing on the older patch, you all ended up playing together.”

Another Redditor responded saying that this is the type of communication that fans are looking for from Infinity Ward and that a road map would be great. That’s when Williams confirmed it’s coming.

Road maps are a tricky thing for developers mainly because it gives solid expectations of what to expect. If they are not met, the community is often upset. But for now, Call of Duty fans can look forward to knowing what’s in the pipeline for CoD: MW some time soon.