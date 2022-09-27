A Black Ops Cold War update is causing Battle.net to crash

Treyarch’s Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War update has been plagued with unfortunate crashes and black screens, leaving fans scratching their heads.

Treyarch has been under the pump, investigating the cause and searching for the potential solution to the Battle.net crashes.

The problems arose as soon the Black Ops Cold War update hit players’ screens, with fans reporting complaints to Treyarch.

The Call of Duty developers gave fans the heads up that they were on the case, saying on Twitter that “we are aware and investigating crashes, or black screens players may encounter on http://Battle.net after receiving today’s #BlackOpsColdWar update.”

We are aware of and investigating crashes, or black screens players may encounter on https://t.co/J7MUwaHJW4 after receiving today's #BlackOpsColdWar update. — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) September 26, 2022

Treyarch has attempted to fix the issue, however, the problem remains at large as of publication, with the developers saying “On September 26th, 2022, we released an update for all platforms at 10 am/PT.”

“Unfortunately, shortly after the release of this update, we discovered that some PC players on Battle.net were encountering black screens or crashes, prompting the user to Scan and Repair,” the devs added.

Treyarch is using Trello to keep fans up to date with all the progress regarding the update fix.

Hopefully, this will all be fixed soon so players can access Black Ops Cold War zombies as soon as possible.