Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has topped the list of best-selling games of 2022 in the U.S. released by market research company NPD Group.

According to the list revealed by the company, Modern Warfare 2 came in at number one for both the retail and digital sales made by video game titles last year, as well as the best-selling game in the months of October, November, and December.

Bandai Namco’s Elden Ring, which took the coveted game of the year award last year, finished at number two. EA’s Madden NFL 23 followed at number three, Sony’s God of War: Ragnarok at number four, and Warner Bros. Interactive’s LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga placed at number five.

Two Pokémon games, namely Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and Pokémon Legends: Arceus also made the list, though both of their digital sales were not included in the creation of the list. As for MLB: The Show 22 which closed the list at number 10, its Xbox and Switch digital sales were also not counted.

Here is the full list of the ten best-selling games of 2022 provided by NPD Group:

1) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (Activision Blizzard)

2) Elden Ring (Bandai Namco)

3) Madden NFL 23 (Electronic Arts)

4) God of War: Ragnarök (Sony)

5) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Warner Bros. Games)

6) Pokémon: Scarlet and Violet (Nintendo)

7) FIFA 23 (Electronic Arts)

8) Pokémon Legends Arceus (Nintendo)

9) Horizon Forbidden West (Sony)

10) MLB: The Show 22 (Sony/MLB)