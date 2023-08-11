2 modes pulled from Warzone 2 as devs rush to solve gamebreaking rank-up exploit

Two game modes, Plunder and Lockdown, have been disabled in Warzone 2 across all platforms today as the Call of Duty developers investigate a growing issue that has reportedly been ruining matches. While the devs have yet to explain exactly what the issue is, there are some potential suspects.

The issue likely stems from XP glitches that cause gamers’ ranks to skyrocket; Warzone players had the ability to increase their ranks tenfold by joining with a friend and reviving them after they down themselves over and over again.

This XP-gaining method was only available in modes like Plunder and Lockdown, players have been reporting. Once their teammate was down, they’d accrue a certain amount of XP toward their gun of choice after reviving. After completing this a number of times, the player would reach the top levels for their weapon easily.

Issue Acknowledgements:

❗️ #Warzone



Plunder and Lockdown have been disabled while we investigate an issue.



Trello: https://t.co/Bmq1AfjUCY — Call of Duty Updates (@CODUpdates) August 10, 2023

It seems the CoD community cottoned on to why the modes were removed quickly. Unfortunately for players, the devs haven’t shared how long they’ll be out of action, so we’ll just have to wait for more updates from the Raven team.

There doesn’t seem to be any ties to another more severe CoD issue that popped up earlier this month either.

In that case, players who were accessing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s (2009) restarted servers found their PCs infected with malware after joining matches. Hackers managed to infect countless PCs as the malware-affected players bounced from one match to another—compromising other players in the process.

The devs responded by taking the game down entirely, meaning the malware couldn’t spread to any other PC via the CoD servers. The servers were only eight days, according to Steam Charts, and are now up and running once again.

