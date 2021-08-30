Xbox partners with England’s national soccer teams

Xbox has entered a multi-year partnership with England’s Football Association (FA), the pair revealed today. With this deal, Xbox becomes the FA’s official gaming partner and the agreement covers the male and female teams, the eLions esports team, and Wembley Stadium, the home of the national teams.

The partnership’s slogan is “when everybody plays, we all win” and celebrates the FA and Xbox’s shared vision of inclusion in play. Xbox strives to make gaming inclusive, accessible, and safe for all, while FA wants to ensure that every soccer player in England has a great experience regardless of their gender, sexuality, faith, color, ability, or age. Xbox has committed to a grassroots gaming campaign that will bring “exciting experiences” for both soccer and gaming fans across England.

“At Xbox we strive to remove barriers and to empower people to experience the joy of play: millions of people around the world find common ground and connect through playing games, as they do with football,” Xbox director of global partnerships Marcos Waltenberg said. “In The FA we see a tremendous organization which has the same drive and ambition to empower people as we do at Xbox. Through our partnership, we aim to bring further value to the England Football Teams and power the dreams of players and fans everywhere.”

The deal was revealed ahead of England’s male soccer team’s first training session at the St. George’s Park training facilities for the FIFA World Cup 2022 European qualifier round four of 10, in which the Three Lions will face Hungary on Thursday, Sept. 2 at 1:45pm CT. The FA said more details of upcoming activities and how fans can get involved will be announced soon.