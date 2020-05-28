UK’s boxed games market soars to strongest April in 5 years

UK’s physical games market surged in April, selling more than one million copies, according to a report from gamesindustry.biz, with data coming from German market research company GfK. That makes it the biggest April in five years.

The UK’s boxed games market, including accessories and consoles, recorded more than $150 million for retailers last month. The best-selling physical game released was the Final Fantasy VII: Remake, the highly-anticipated makeover of the classic role-playing game.

April still experienced a 13 percent drop from March, which was boosted by the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which quickly became a worldwide phenomenon and one of the best-selling games of the year.

Nintendo still retained its crown as the top-selling games publisher, accounting for 21.5 percent of physical games sold in April, thanks in part to the longevity of its titles.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a three-year-old game, is the eighth-best-selling game in April, beating out new releases like Resident Evil 3.

Here’s a list of the top 20 physical games releases in the UK for the month of April.

April UK GfK Physical Top 20