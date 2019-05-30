Samsung partners with Mobile Series at DreamHack Summer 2019

Samsung has joined forces with the DreamHack Mobile Series, the company’s first mobile esports tournament that will feature Brawl Stars and Clash Royale. The company will be presenting the mobile series at DreamHack Summer from June 15 to 17 in Jönköping, Sweden.

The Samsung Experience Store at Kungsgatan 30, Stockholm will also be hosting the DreamHack Mobile Series qualifiers for Clash Royale. The qualifier will be held on June 9 and will be played on “super accounts” on the latest Samsung phones.

The qualifiers will be played in a best-of-one group stage round robin format with the winners advancing to the playoffs. The top three players from the playoffs will receive prizes. Third place gets Samsung Galaxy Buds, while second prize receives the Samsung Galaxy A70 and the Galaxy buds. The person who comes in first place, however, will secure the Samsung Galaxy A70 and Galaxy Buds along with an invite, travel, and hotel accommodations to the Mobile Series LAN Finale at DreamHack Summer.

DreamHack Mobile Series on Twitter A huge welcome to @SamsungSverige on joining us for the Mobile Series at DreamHack Summer 2019 🤩 Make sure to signup for the Clash Royale qualifiers at the Samsung Experience Store in Stockholm ASAP: https://t.co/fng5q926hW Read more @ https://t.co/VVFsqkfRbp

“Simply put, we couldn’t ask for a better partner for our DreamHack Mobile Series than Samsung, one of the world’s leaders in mobile phones,” said DreamHack CEO Marcus Lindmark. “We think it’s unique when DreamHack fans can engage with us in new ways, and certainly with Samsung on board, we will be bringing some great synergy to our fans at DreamHack Summer.”

The tournament at DreamHack Summer will feature a total prize pool of $20,000 for both Clash Royale and Brawl Stars. It’ll be the second event of the newly-launched Mobile Series, with the first one taking place at DreamHack Dallas from May 31 to June 2.