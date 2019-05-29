PEAK6 acquires Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses has been acquired by PEAK6, an investment group with a large portfolio outside of esports.



This is PEAK6’s first venture into the world of professional esports.

That lack of experience in the scene could leave some fans may be skeptical of the new partnership. It seems like a large gamble for a company that has never been involved in esports to take charge of one of the largest organizations in the scene. But PEAK6’s acquisition could open new doors for the organization in terms of growth, from added financial support to more advanced strategies regarding sponsorship and branding.



The organization’s new CEO, Nicole LaPointe Jameson, comes from the strategic capital arm of PEAK6, which is partnered with several soccer clubs and the popular phone accessory company PopSockets.

Evil Geniuses owner Phillip Aram will stay on as COO, according to the official EG post. Aram took over the role of COO in 2017, a year after splitting from their partnership with Twitch.



Evil Geniuses on Twitter After years of searching for the right partner, we can say that we’ve finally found them. Evil Geniuses is happy to announce that we’ve been acquired by PEAK6 Investments. More details on what will help our team and staff grow towards a better future: https://t.co/15oMyEr9iS https://t.co/UMbQ6Duihb



