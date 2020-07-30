OverActive Media adds Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner to ownership group

Toronto Maple Leafs star forward Mitch Marner has joined OverActive Media’s ownership group, the company announced today. He’ll be stepping in to help the team with branding and esports promotions.

“Over the past few months, I’ve livestreamed with several Toronto Ultra players and built some great friendships with the team at OverActive,” Marner said. “As a gamer, my investment is an opportunity to join one of the best global esports organizations and to help bridge the gap between hockey fans and esports.”

We beyond STOKED to have @Marner93 as a part-owner, investor and brand ambassador of Toronto Ultra! pic.twitter.com/HZuAkG7zhm — Toronto Ultra (@TorontoUltra) July 30, 2020

OverActive Media is the parent company of the Overwatch League’s Toronto Defiant, Call of Duty League’s Toronto Ultra, and Spanish esports organization MAD Lions. This past month, Marner has also played Call of Duty alongside Toronto Ultra player Methodz on behalf of Marner Assist, which is the player’s assist fund for organizations that “create change for kids and their futures.”

Marner is a 23-year-old hockey star who grew up just outside of Toronto. He also isn’t the first celebrity to join OverActive Media’s ownership group. Last year, fellow Canadian and popular recording artist Abel Tesfaye—better known as The Weeknd—also joined as an investor and brand ambassador.

OverActive Media’s CEO Chris Overholt said Marner’s “authenticity within the Call of Duty scene and his interest in growing the esports industry” will be a great addition to the ownership group and to the various teams under the company’s umbrella.