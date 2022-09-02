ORDER has reportedly failed to find a buyer

But it's not over for the organization just yet.

The worst-case scenario appears to be happening to Australian esports organization ORDER, which has reportedly failed to find a buyer after going into voluntary administration on Aug. 16.

The news comes from Australian-based Dexerto reporter Andrew Amos, who explained on Twitter that the org has failed to find a buyer, and its employees “have had their contacts terminated today.” Despite this, ORDER hasn’t entered the liquidation process yet. That will reportedly be discussed in a meeting in the next several weeks.

Amos added that ORDER’s total debts “were in the six-figures, with a full report coming soon.”

Thankfully, employees at ORDER will reportedly be “entitled to a redundancy package.” At this time, the administrators are still resolving whether professional players are employees or contractors legally, which could significantly change how they are paid after the organization closes.

A last-minute buyer for the organization is possible, though the administrators “are considering liquidation a done deal,” with 17 parties interested in the last couple of weeks but none making an “appropriate offer.”

ORDER surprisingly announced its voluntary administration on Aug. 16 and pointed to COVID-19 and cashflow issues as reasons behind its sudden collapse. At that time, the organization had around a dozen non-playing staff, two dozen signed esports players in titles like League of Legends, VALORANT, and CS:GO, and a number of streamers.